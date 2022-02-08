Syracuse Rockets

(KMAland) -- Syracuse is into the latest Omaha World-Herald state girls basketball rankings.

The Rockets are ranked No. 9 in Class C-1 while Sterling moved up one spot to No. 6 in Class D-2. Elmwood-Murdock and Falls City Sacred Heart remained No. 1 in D-1 and D-2, respectively.

View the list of KMAland Nebraska schools and their rankings below or the complete rankings linked here.  

CLASS C-1

9. Syracuse (NR)

CLASS D-1

1. Elmwood-Murdock (same)

CLASS D-2 

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)

6. Sterling (up 1)

