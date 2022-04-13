(Syracuse) -- Syracuse senior Kennedy Stanley has shined in volleyball and track during her time in high school. Now, she hopes to have similar results in college as she heads to Doane to participate in both sports.
"It's exciting," Stanley said about her opportunity at Doane. "It's going to be an experience, but it should be fun."
While Stanley has been a multi-sport star at Syracuse, she says she didn't always expect to play a sport in college.
"I didn't know if I wanted to stop or continue sports," she said. "After my junior year, I knew I didn't want to quit after my senior year. I wanted to keep being a competitor."
And Doane presented her with the best opportunity to continue her athletic career.
"They were very welcoming and nice to me," she said. "They had a lot to offer. That's what got my attention."
Aside from the welcoming feeling, Doane also met Stanley's geographical preferences for her next stop.
"I'm a homebody," she said. "I wanted somewhere close to Syracuse, which Doane is only about 50 minutes away."
As her prep career winds down, Stanley says she wasn't ready to give up either volleyball or track, which led to her dual-sport commitment.
"I knew I could do better and accomplish more things," she said. "I didn't want to be done with volleyball, and I love track so much that I didn't want to give it up."
Stanley played setter this season but expects to play libero in college. In track, she has shined in multiple events. But the pole vault appears to be her best. She placed seventh at last year's Class C State Meet.
"I'm sure I'll do other events, but I think pole vault will probably be my main one," she said. "I hope to find my place, be happy and find new friends."
Check out the full interview with Stanley below.