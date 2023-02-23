(Syracuse, Neb.) -- Syracuse girls basketball is preparing for a district final showdown with Adams Central after pulling off two upset victories in Nebraska Class C1 sub-district action.
The Rockets (12-13) took down No. 2 seed Auburn 43-38 in the sub-district semifinals before trouncing No. 1 seed Falls City 36-20 in the sub-district final.
Syracuse had lost to both Auburn and Falls City in the regular season, but avenged those defeats when it mattered most.
“In the last week of the regular season, we were able to build some momentum and get a couple wins leading into sub-districts,” Syracuse girls basketball head coach Andrew Pryor said. “Beating Auburn in that first game of suib-districts was a huge momentum swing for us and really gave us a lot of confidence going into that rematch with Falls City, another team who had beaten us at the start of the season, and we were able to come out on top.
As they have all season, the Rockets used suffocating defense to nab wins in both rounds.
Syracuse has allowed opponents just 29.8 points per game in their 12 wins this season.
“I give a lot of credit to all of our players defensively, just based on their effort and their ability to execute what our game plan is,” Pryor said. “Differences in game plans on how we’re guarding certain types of screens or how we’re guarding different types of players, and our girls have done a great job of adjusting to those changes and being able to execute them. A lot of our success last week was based off their execution of our defensive game plan.”
While the Rockets haven’t needed to light up the scoreboard thanks to their defensive prowess, the points have still come when necessarily.
Kadyn Sisco averages 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories.
“We’ve been able to see the ups and downs throughout the season of our scoring,” Pryor said. “One thing that’s been helping recently is just reminding the girls to have that aggressive scoring mindset. [Sisco] has really stepped up with her aggressiveness offensively.”
Next up on the docket for Syracuse is a district championship bout with Adams Central (23-1), who is widely considered one of the best teams in Class C1.
“Adams Central has lots of good athletes that have some good size and just overall good toughness,” Pryor said. “Being able to match their physicality and toughness is gonna be one of our main challenges. They have a big, tall post inside that they like to focus around and a lot of other players do a good job of playing with her and working together. It’s gonna really require a team effort from us [to win].”
The Rockets will undoubtedly need to be on the top of their game in order to pull another upset; something that they’re confident can be accomplished with the right game plan.
“When we’re playing at our best, it’s continuing that defensive effort, which really gets our offense going,” Pryor said. “When we’re able to get those stops and get rebounds on defense, I feel like that builds our confidence and allows us to flow much better together offensively. When we’re moving the ball together and not getting stuck in places, that’s when we’re at our best. That’s what we’re gonna look to continue to do this Friday at the district finals.”
Syracuse will obviously be looking to continue its string of upsets with a win over the Patriots, but regardless of the outcome, the Rockets know they’ve already hit many of their goals for the season.
“The girls have really met a lot of the coaches’ expectations the last couple of weeks,” Pryor said. “We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs this season. Being the three-seed out of the four teams in our sub-district and coming out on top, I think this team is already proving to themselves and everyone else that they’re capable of fighting and hanging in tough. Win or lose, as long as we’re doing the things that got us to this position, the coaches will definitely walk away and feel proud of this team.”
Adams Central hosts Syracuse in the Class C1 District 3 championship Friday at 6 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Pryor from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.