Syracuse Rockets

(Syracuse) -- Officials from Class C-2 District 1 released their all-district teams on Monday, and it features a pair of standouts from Syracuse. 

Freshman Robert Shanks (wide receiver/defensive back) and senior lineman Kayden DeGolyer were the first-team nods for the Rockets while Jackson Nordues (offensive line/linebacker), Barret Brandt (tight end/linebacker), Elliot Kuhr (running back/linebacker) and lineman Kaleb Swanson were honorable mentions. 

View the full list of district selections below.

Download PDF 2021 C2 District 1 Football

