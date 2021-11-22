(Syracuse) -- Officials from Class C-2 District 1 released their all-district teams on Monday, and it features a pair of standouts from Syracuse.
Freshman Robert Shanks (wide receiver/defensive back) and senior lineman Kayden DeGolyer were the first-team nods for the Rockets while Jackson Nordues (offensive line/linebacker), Barret Brandt (tight end/linebacker), Elliot Kuhr (running back/linebacker) and lineman Kaleb Swanson were honorable mentions.
View the full list of district selections below.