(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football has picked up back-to-back tight wins to even their season record at 2-2 heading into week five.
The Rockets edged past Louisville for a 14-12 win in week three before a 21-20 escape in an overtime victory over Superior this past Friday.
“They’ve been fun and enjoyable,” Syracuse coach Rick Nordhues said of the victories. “When you can pull out a close win, it’s fun for the fans and for the kids.”
The two wins actually mirrored one another, according to Nordhues, as his team got down by a score early, used the first drive of the second half to take the lead and then stopped two-point conversions to secure the victories.
The modest win streak is a turnabout for the Rockets, which had lost 14 consecutive games prior to it. It’s also a major confidence booster for another young team.
“We’re extremely young yet,” Nordhues noted. “We have four seniors, and we have five juniors. Then we go down and dip into our sophomore class, which is fun to have those kids experience this and get some wins. I gotta give credit to our four seniors that have been playing lights out and doing a nice job of leadership in trying to get things turned around.”
The top three tacklers heading into their week four game are all seniors, and it’s the defense that has been leading the charge. Burton Brandt, Ethan Wittler and Mitch Brinkman have been standouts for the Rocket defensive group.
“The big thing I’ve seen from week two and then halfway through the first quarter of week three is we started buckling down on defense,” Nordhues said. “Guys were doing their jobs and getting to the ball. I think we were hesitant at first, but now we’re getting after it and getting to the ball.”
Syracuse looks for a third consecutive win on Friday when they host Centennial (1-3). The Broncos won their opener over Superior before losses to Aquinas Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic and Malcolm.
“They’re extremely big,” Nordhues said. “They go 270, 250, 220 and their quarterback is about 215. They like to run the spread offense, which will be challenging if they are accurate and run crisp routes.”
Nordhues says Centennial doesn’t spend a lot of time running the ball, but he anticipates they might try it against Syracuse given the difference in size.
“That’s going to be a challenge for us,” he said. “I think they’re going to look at us and try to pound it.”
Senior quarterback Cooper Gierhan has thrown for 509 yards in four games, completing just 45.3% of his 86 attempts. Junior Jake Bargen is his clear favorite target, as he leads the team with 18 receptions for 249 yards.
“We’re going to need to get some first downs and convert on some third downs,” Nordhues said. “Keep the ball in our hands and away from them. When the quarterback drops back to pass, we have to get pressure on (him). They’re so big and we’re not, and they can lean on you a little bit. But I’m excited for the game, and I know the kids are excited to step up to the challenge.”
