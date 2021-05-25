(Syracuse) -- Syracuse senior Jessie Moss became a two-time state champion and three-time state medalist in the high jump this past weekend.
The Rockets star won the Class C state championship with a jump of 5-06.00 on Saturday.
“It was really fun,” Moss said. “With COVID and everything, it was a different experience, but it was worth it in the end.”
Moss led KMAland jumpers throughout the season, posting her highest jump of the year at 5-08.00 on May 1st at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet.
“We practiced three times a week,” Moss said, “and we would have a meet later in the week. We pushed really hard, doing drills and worked on things I needed to improve on.”
The championship was not Moss’ first as she won the event in her sophomore year, too. As a freshman, Moss tied for fourth in the event.
“I felt a little pressure,” Moss said. “I came in at 5-foot (on Saturday), and I felt my nerves before. I wanted to get my first jumps over with. As girls started getting out, I felt more and more nerves. When it came down to the final four, there were nerves there, but it was good. I had good adrenaline to help me.”
While Moss has carved quite the prep career in the high jump, she plans to focus on volleyball next year at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
“I chose Midland because it feels like home,” Moss said. “There are a lot of girls that are freshman going in there, and I know most of them. The coaches are very welcoming and very nice, and so are the teammates up there.”
Hear much more with Moss from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.