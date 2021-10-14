(Syracuse) -- Syracuse senior Lily Vollertsen found the right fit for her in Morningside. The Rockets standout talked with KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review about her decision to join the Mustangs women’s basketball program.
“I went on a visit there (in August),” Vollertsen told KMA Sports. “I really just felt at home there. The coaches were very welcoming. I got to meet two of the players, which was nice to see their side of things. I just felt like it was the right place for me to be.”
Vollertsen said she had fun with the recruiting process, making and building new relationships with coaches from multiple schools. The Rockets standout made other visits to Grand View and Midland before choosing the Sioux City school.
“I also loved (Grand View and Midland),” Vollertsen said. “Ultimately for me, I just felt at home (at Morningside). There was no other place for me to be.”
Vollertsen, who was tabbed an honorary captain of the All-Nebraska Capitol Conference team while leading Syracuse to a state tournament appearance as a junior, says the chance to play college basketball is a dream come true.
“I’ve wanted to play college basketball ever since I was super little,” she said. “It’s very exciting for me to think I was able to get this opportunity and that multiple schools saw potential in me. I’m just very excited.”
Listen to the full interview with Vollertsen from Thursday’s UFR linked below.