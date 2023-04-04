(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse track & field program has a nice mix of youth and experience this season.
Those combinations are gelling for the Rockets and creating success. One of the highlights of the Rockets' season came last week when the boys rolled to a team title at Auburn while the girls finished second.
"I've been extremely pleased," Syracuse head coach Rick Nordhues said. "I knew we were going to be young on both sides. We have one of the largest senior classes I've had, but we have about 20 freshmen. I didn't know how they would contribute, but they've proven me correct."
The freshman have come along nicely, thanks to their talent and the senior leadership around them.
"They had a lot of success in eighth grade, so they came in with a lot of excitement," Nordhues said. "I usually hold my freshmen back, but some have asked to do more. These guys have contributed and been positive. It's gone well."
Junior Kadyn Sisco has led the girls side. Sisco won the 800 at Auburn and contributed to winning 4x100 and 4x200 teams.
"I've been pleased with (Sisco's) leadership," Nordhues said. "She's on a relay with three freshmen. She's helped them along. She's been a great leader."
Kathleen Donovan, Bridget Donovan and Ashlynn Vestal have been among the freshmen stepping up.
Nordhues points to Sam Bennett, Jacob Liscomb, Jase Vorhees, Jackson Nordhues and Kaleb Swanson as leaders to the boys lineup..
Bennett highlights the hurdle events, Liscomb shines in the mid-distance and hurdles, Vorhees has done a little bit of everything with sprints, relays and throws and Nordhues and Swanson spearhead the throws.
"Those seniors have been here," Coach Nordhues said. "We're so happy they've stuck with it because they're the backbone of our program."
With plenty of new pieces to the puzzle, Nordhues isn't quite sure where his teams' strengths lie yet.
"We've been a predominantly field event team the last few years," he said. "But I don't know if we're that way this year with the girls. The boys feel balanced. I can't point to one area where we really dominate, but it's fun to see the depth and different kids contributing."
The Rockets return to action Thursday at Nebraska City. As his team gains more experience, Nordhues hopes to see growth.
"We celebrate PRs," he said. "That's the backbone of what we do. We want to get PRs and let the points lay where they will. That continues to be our emphasis. I think our kids will continue to get in better in all areas. I feel we'll be in pretty good shape by the first of May."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nordhues.