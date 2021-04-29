(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse track teams have put down some impressive results, but they still feel their best days are ahead of them.
And that's the plan, according to Coach Rick Nordhues.
"We feel like we are getting healthy," he said. "We had some bumps early in the season, but the kids are showing improvement."
Like many programs, last year's canceled season created some problems for Coach Nordhues' squad.
"I think we might be a little behind," he said. "On the boys side, 15 out of 19 are freshmen or sophomores. We had some talented freshmen coming in, but we didn't know where they would fit it. It took us a while to put the pieces together."
The Rockets have a handful of experienced returners, though, such as senior Burton Brandt.
Brandt, a reigning Class C state wrestling champion, owns the KMAland best time in 300 hurdles (41.29) and has done a little bit of everything for the Rockets, including the shot put and long jump.
"He's just a strong athlete," Nordues said. "We are excited about what he can do."
Sam Bennett has posted some strong showings in the hurdles, while Ethan Wittler, Nolan Werner and Jase Vorhees have been vital to the Rockets' success this season.
Ellie Wilkinson has been the go-to for Coach Nordhues' girls squad. She owns the second-fastest 1600 time in KMAland (5:45.51) and has led Syracuse's 4x400 and 4x800 relays to KMAland top-five times.
"She is running whatever we ask her to do and does what it takes to help the team," Nordhues said.
Jesse Moss owns the top high jump in KMAland (5-06). Hannah Knox ranks fourth in the long jump (16-07.75) and Delainey Cast is second in the triple jump (34-05.50). Kennedy Stanley owns the No. 2 spot in the 300 hurdles (49.43) and pole vault (9-06) and ranks No. 5 in the triple jump (33-03.00).
"We have a ton of girls that are contributing," Nordhues said. "It really makes it a fun season."
The Rockets hope to parlay their fun season into a successful one.
"We want to peak at the right time," Nordhues said. "Two years ago, we peaked when we needed to at districts and state. That's our goal. We want to finalize our relays and get the kids' marks out there, so we know where we stand."
Click below to hear the full interview with Nordhues.