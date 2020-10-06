(Syracuse) -- Like most fall sports programs across the country, the Syracuse volleyball team has adapted to whatever challenges have been thrown their way. However, they've managed to do so to the tune of a 19-1 record.
"So far it's been a fun year," Coach Courtney Vangroningen said. "It's been such a fun group to work with. You can tell they have the desire to get better, which makes it easy on me."
The Rockets have soared to victories this season over Yutan, Fort Calhoun, Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Christian, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Platteview, David City, Falls City (twice), Sandy Creek, Conestoga, Lourdes Central Catholic, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra, Raymond Central, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Milford and Nebraska City.
"2020 has hit us with some very unique challenges related to competition and training," Vangroningen said. "We just had to be flexible and adjust. The girls have done a great job of adapting. They came in ready to go, get in the gym and work."
Their success, which has earned them a No. 6 ranking in Class C-2, has come in dominant fashion. The Rockets have not lost a match since September 5th and have won 35 consecutive sets dating back to their loss to Douglas County West.
Vangroningen credits her team's dominant run to their efficient offense.
"We've been passing and serving really well," she said. "When we pass, we are able to be in system which has allowed for a lot of different options for our setter. I think that's been a huge key. Our serving has been able to get teams out of system, which makes it easier for us. Everything has been clicking for us."
The Rockets currently have a .301 hitting efficiency, paced by senior Jessie Moss. Moss is currently hitting at 45 percent and averaging four kills per set. The reigning KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year has also posted a team-high 36 blocks and served up 13 aces.
"She's a six-rotation player, so she really does everything well for us," Vangroningen said. "She can play defense, put the ball where we need it and she's great behind the service line. She's an all-around great athlete."
Lindsey Moss is contributing 2.6 kills per set while Lilly Vollertsen, Delainey Cast and Klayre Roberts have also been staples in the Rockets' offensive attack, which is paced by setter Halle Wilhelm, who has posted 396 assists in 43 sets.
While it's hard to be upset about a 19-1 start, Coach Vangroningen feels her team still has areas to improve, particularly on the defensive side.
"Our defensive effort at times could be better," she said.
The Rockets figure to be the favorite in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament, which begins next week.
"We are just learning about our weaknesses," Vangroningen said. "We want to take it day-by-day, but win out."
The Rockets will next be in action Monday when they open the NCC Tournament. The complete interview with Coach Vangroningen can be heard below.