(Syracuse) -- Syracuse volleyball is back at the state tournament in Lincoln this week. The No. 5 seeded Rockets (28-1) will meet a familiar foe in Columbus Lakeview (30-4) in a Class C1 state quarterfinal on Wednesday.
“It’s been great and a really fun year,” Coach Courtney VanGroningen told KMA Sports. “The girls set goals, and it was awesome because they met every single goal. They’ve won all their home games, they won conference, they won the district final and this was the last goal to reach. They’ve taken it one step at a time.”
It’s hardly a surprise to see Syracuse back in Lincoln with plenty of returning, experienced talent from a team that advanced to state a year ago. Senior Lindsey Moss has been a force with 4.2 kills per set and a .302 hitting efficiency. Sophomore Delainey Cast has added 3.4 kills per set and senior Lily Vollertsen is right behind her with 3.3 winners on average.
Another senior, Kennedy Stanley, has expertly run the Rockets offense with 11.3 assists per set, and senior Shayla Thompson tops the team with 3.0 digs per set. Sophomore Kadyn Sisco has provided a steady block with a team-high 70 swats on the season. Cassidy and Klayre Roberts fill out a strong senior class.
“We have six seniors and each play a huge role,” VanGroningen said. “We have a variety of upperclassmen and lower classmen that all do a great job.”
The Rockets have largely cruised through the season with a 71-6 record in sets. Their only loss came on September 28th to fellow state qualifier Elmwood-Murdock. They’ve rebounded from that defeat to win their final 12 matches of the season, including a district championship sweep of Mitchell this past Saturday.
Syracuse returns to Lincoln with plenty of experience, but they hope to get over the hump and pick up their first state tournament win since 2009. Their last four trips – 2010, 2013, 2018 and 2020 – ended in one match. The most recent loss came to Columbus Lakeview last season in three sets, and that just happens to be their opponent on Wednesday.
“I do know that they didn’t graduate very much,” VanGroningen said. “They’re basically going to be about the same team we saw last year.”
The Vikings have a strong senior trio of hitters in Maddi Vogt (3.6 kills per set), Katie Korte (2.9 KPS) and Lilly Rowe (2.7 KPS) that take sets from the junior duo of Autumn Gibbs (6.3 assists per set) and Elly Luchsinger (5.2 APS). Senior Jordana Nekl is averaging 5.8 digs per set in the back row.
“Every volleyball coach says it, but our serve and pass game is going to be huge,” VanGroningen said. “I know we struggled a bit with blocking (last year) because they had a quick tempo offense. We didn’t see a lot of (that) during the season. We struggled with getting four hands up and slowing that ball down.”
Still, the experience of playing in that atmosphere a year ago should prove to be a bonus for this year’s Rockets.
“Even some of the girls that weren’t on the floor last year were on the bench,” VanGroningen added. “That experience is going to be huge in this game, and I think they want a little bit of revenge.”
Syracuse and Columbus Lakeview are slated for a 3:00 PM start on Wednesday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Arena North Court. Listen to the full interview with Coach VanGroningen below.