(Lincoln) -- Syracuse had their season come to an end in the Class C1 state quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Rockets (22-2) dropped a three-set match to Columbus Lakeview, 25-16, 25-14, 30-28.
Jessie and Lindsey Moss led the way for Syracuse, finishing with double-doubles. Jessie had 11 kills and 13 digs while Lindsey added 10 kills, 16 digs and four blocks.
Halle Wilhelm also had a double-double with 33 assists and 15 digs, and Kennedy Stanley (15), Shayla Thompson (13) and Delaney Cast (11) all had double-digit digs for the Rockets.
Elizabeth Rowe was one of three players for Columbus Lakeview (29-5) with double-digit kills, finishing with a match-high 13.