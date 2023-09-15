(Syracuse) -- Jacqueline Mohr's return as Syracuse head volleyball coach has started well.
Mohr was the head coach until 2016 and took over again this year. The Rockets have helped her return in style with a 10-3 record after a hefty slate.
"The composure we've held has been a highlight," Mohr said. "We've had a challenging schedule with some good competition. We've held our composure and stayed level-headed. It's been great.
Syracuse has wins over Yutan, Fort Calhoun, Ashland-Greenwood, Bishop Neumann, Omaha Northwest, Buena Vista, Millard South, Columbus and Beatrice. Their losses are to Douglas County West, Fremont and Bellevue West.
"Our focus has been to be comfortable being uncomfortable," Mohr said. "In practice, I put them in a lot of losing situations. It makes practices hard, but then we know how to bounce back in games. We don't get overwhelmed."
The Rockets' tough schedule and situational awareness speaks to their mental toughness.
"They have the ability to bounce back and grow," Mohr said. "That's been huge so far."
Delainey Cast and Kadyn Sisco have been the heart and soul for Syracuse so far. Cast has averaged 4.7 kills per set, and Sisco -- the reigning KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year -- has 4.1 kills and 0.9 blocks per set.
"Our power from Kadyn and intelligence from Delainey is a good combination," Mohr said. "Delainey came back after taking a year off. She's slid back into our offense. Both can run quick tempo balls. That gives us versatile options pin to pin."
Senior Rylee Seelhoff has engineered the offense with 181 assists.
While the offense has been fluid, Mohr wants to see more from her defense.
"We'll work on defensive aggressiveness," she said. "We're good at offense. We need more fluidity and aggressiveness on the defensive end."
The Rockets certainly have the pieces to make a postseason run.
"Our girls have some high goals," Mohr said. "We'll focus on our fundamentals so we can trust our training in those big games. We'll continue working on being tough when we have to be tough."
Syracuse's next game is Monday against Conestoga.
Hear the full interview with Coach Mohr below.