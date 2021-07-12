(Syracuse) -- Syracuse multi-sport standout Burton Brandt had his choice of sport and school. Ultimately, he chose football at Midland.
"It's exciting," Brandt said. "I've wanted to play college football since I was little. It's always been a dream of mine."
Brandt has shined no matter the sport at Syracuse, whether it's pioneering the Rockets' defense on the gridiron, winning a state championship on the wrestling mat or posting blazing times in the hurdles during track season. While Brandt had some interest from schools to wrestle, he says the decision was always football.
"I was on the fence," he said. "I didn't get approached by a lot of colleges to wrestle, and I've always wanted to play football. I never thought about wrestling in college until my junior year. I had more football offers, and my heart just took me to play football. I've been around football since I was little. My dad was a coach and always had me around the game. I always thought the guys playing football were the coolest."
Brandt committed to Midland over interest from Dakota Wesleyan, Northwestern College, Peru State, Doane and Concordia.
"Midland stood out," he said. "They have a good program and are coming up. They are 5-3 and improving. They are a program I wanted to be a part of, so that's what I decided."
Brandt says he projects to play linebacker in college.
"I think I'll fit good into their linebacker position," he said. "I've got a little taste of only playing one side of the ball at the Shrine Bowl. It was a little different, but I liked it. It will be a new experience."
While in college, Brandt hopes to have an impact.
"I want to play varsity," he said. "I'm taking the opportunity and running with it. We will see how it goes. Hopefully, I'll be starting by junior year. That would be ideal."
