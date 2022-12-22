(Syracuse) -- Syracuse senior Barret Brandt is ready to wrestle collegiately at Concordia.
"I'm really excited," Brandt said. "It's a whole new level at college. It's like a different sport. I'm excited to see how that goes."
Brandt admits he was on the fence about wrestling in college.
"I didn't think I wanted to do it, but I knew I could," he said. "When I got the opportunity, I decided to take it and roll with it."
A visit to Concordia sealed Brandt's commitment.
"Their campus was nice," he said. "The decision-maker for me was how nice the campus and community around it was. I liked how it wasn't that far away. It's only about an hour away from Syracuse. Seward is a nice community, too."
Brandt considered joining his brother at Midland, where his brother Burton attends. But he ultimately chose the Bulldogs.
"I'm excited to have the new challenge," Brandt said. "College is different from high school. Everyone is good. In college, you have to wrestle the long game."
Brandt praises Syracuse's conditioning program. That should benefit him in college.
"Our team's strength is conditioning," he said. "It's phenomenal. Sometimes we win in the third period because we're more conditioned. I can attack non-stop. It's gotten me somewhere."
Brandt hopes his four-year stint at Concordia is memorable on and off the mat.
"I hope to get a degree and a job," he said. "And compete in something I love."
Click below to hear more with Brandt.