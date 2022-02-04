(Syracuse) -- Syracuse wrestler Jace Goebel will take his talents to the University of Jamestown, where he will wrestle for a former national champion head coach.
Goebel spoke with KMA Sports about his commitment to the North Dakota school.
"It means a lot," he said. "I love the sport. Going to the collegiate level will be a different experience, but I know it will be a fun time. I feel like it (wrestling) would help me through college. I like the sport so much."
Goebel says his path to Jamestown began when he started searching for colleges.
"I found Jamestown, and they contacted me," he said. "They are a building program, and I really thought I could be successful there."
Jamestown recently hired former Iowa head coach Jim Zalesky to run their program. Zalesky inherited the Hawkeyes' program from Dan Gable in 1998 and led Iowa to three national championships during his tenure before embarking on a 15-year stint at Oregon State.
"With all of his success, I thought that was pretty cool," Goebel said. "I knew I could be successful with a coach that has done that at that level. It seemed like a great program that's going to build. They are going to be really good in a couple of years."
Goebel -- a one-time state qualifier -- is 30-13 this season. He recently eclipsed 100 career wins. He has unusual length for a 138-pounder and hopes to use that length to his advantage at the collegiate level.
"I think that will benefit me," he said about his length. "There's not many guys out there like that."
When he arrives on campus, Goebel hopes for an immediate impact and has lofty goals for his four-year career.
"I want to be on the varsity by the first or second year," he said. "By the end of it, I want to be a national qualifier."
Check out the full interview with Goebel below.