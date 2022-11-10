(KMAland) -- Syracuse junior Kadyn Sisco was named an honorary captain with the release of the Nebraska Capitol Conference volleyball awards on Thursday.
Sisco was joined on the first team by other area standout Marley Glock of Ashland-Greenwood. Second Team honors went to Syracuse senior Katelyn Smith, Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Raeghan Craven, Conestoga senior Sophia Ackerman and Louisville senior Sagan Leach.
Those that received an honorable mention were Ashland-Greenwood’s Lauren Gerdes and Presley Harms, Conestoga’s Amelia Gocke and Syracuse’s Rylee Seelhoff and Jayden Meyer.
Check out the complete list of honorees below.
