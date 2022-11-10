(Syracuse) -- The KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year had one of the most pronounced improvements in year-to-year statistics in recent memory.
Syracuse junior Kadyn Sisco jumped from 1.3 kills per set as a sophomore to 5.1 this past season as a junior. With that pure dominance in mind, Sisco is the second Syracuse winner of the award in its four years of existence.
“Confidence,” Sisco said of her biggest change from last year. “I would say it was totally different from last year to this year. I was just definitely way more confident on the court, and the atmosphere my team gave me, I knew they had all the confidence in me.”
Opportunity is also a big word for Sisco, who went from 250 total attacks a year ago to 1,059 this year. Meanwhile, her efficiency also climbed from .232 to .265.
“I knew that I would have a pretty big role to fill,” Sisco said. “We lost seven seniors from last year, so we didn’t have a lot of experience. Me coming back from last year, I knew I had to be a leader, and I knew what I was stepping into. I definitely didn’t think I would meet these big of accomplishments. I knew I had it, but just meeting these things really (gave me a sense of accomplishment).”
Sisco, who was named an honorary captain with the release of the All-Nebraska Capitol Conference awards, believes her focus in the weight room also helped her strides.
“That was my main focus,” she said. “I was working really hard to improve my strength, both upper body and lower body, and I would say that improved a lot. I’ve always had the vertical, but the timing and everything kind of clicked this year.”
Finally, Sisco points to some of the leadership from last year’s seniors and other former standout Syracuse volleyball players in helping to show her the way.
“The years before me, they definitely had a drive to compete,” Sisco said. “They definitely showed me what it means to be a Rocket volleyball player. We use that term all the time, but I don’t think a lot of people realize what that means. They definitely showed the younger ages what it means and how you’re always competing and always working hard. You’re willing to do everything to win and play as a team. That aspect, they really pushed me and showed me what it means and how to be a better teammate.”
Sisco joins Jessie Moss (2019) as Syracuse winners of the KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Listen to the full interview with Sisco and previous winners of the award below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYER OF THE WINNER WINNERS
2021: Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart
2020: Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart
2019: Jessie Moss, Syracuse