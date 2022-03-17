Lily Vollertsen
Photo: Lily Vollertsen/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Syracuse standout Lily Vollertsen has been named captain on the first team All-Nebraska Capitol Conference.

Joining Vollertsen on the first team from the area are Ashland-Greenwood’s Alyvia Pike and Louisville’s Avery Heilig. Second team honors went to Syracuse’s Delainey Cast and Lindsey Moss and Louisville’s Ella Johnson.

Honorable mention went to Dani Tonjes and Paige Comstock of Ashland-Greenwood and Conestoga’s Lindee Watson and Alison Gansemer. View the complete teams linked here.

Download PDF 2022 NCC All Conference.docx.pdf

