(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their 2021 all-district soccer squads.
In total, 48 KMAland soccer players and two coaches were recognized.
Check out the area honorees below.
1A Southeast -- 2nd Team
Macy Kuhns (Nodaway Valley)
1A West -- 1st Team
Alyssa Kellar (Treynor)
Anna Helton (St. Albert)
Clara Teigland (Treynor)
Ella Klusman (St. Albert)
Jada Cohn (Logan-Magnolia)
Jade Daughenbaugh (Tri-Center)
Lily Krohn (St. Albert)
Makenna Shepard (St. Albert)
Mariah Nolting (Logan-Magnolia)
Marissa Ring (Tri-Center)
Miranda Ring (Tri-Center)
Mollie Nelson (Tri-Center)
Rachel Hundtofte (Tri-Center)
GK-Callie Copperstone (Treynor)
1A West -- 2nd Team
Cassidy Cunningham (Tri-Center)
Georgia Paulson (Underwood)
Josie Davidson (Treynor)
Jozie Lewis (Treynor)
Leslie Morales-Foote (Underwood)
Maddie Estell (St. Albert)
Malloy Helvie (Treynor)
Peyton Scott (Treynor)
Raegan Ward (Underwood)
Sophie Caniglia (Missouri Valley)
GK- Bella Freese (Underwood)
GK- Carlie Winchester (Missouri Valley)
GK- Preslie Arbaugh (Tri-Center)
GK- Sophie Sheffield (St. Albert)
Coach of the Year -- Jeff Lefeber (Tri-Center)
2A West -- 1st Team
Avery Blasdel (Glenwood)
Callie Williams (Lewis Central)
Hana Daoudi (Lewis Central)
Hannah Estrada (Lewis Central)
Hope Jensen (Lewis Central)
Larissa Pelley (Glenwood)
Nora Dougherty (Glenwood)
GK: Hannah Lucy (Lewis Central)
2A West -- 2nd Team
Cameryn Young (Glenwood)
Haley Bach (Lewis Central)
Kelly Embray (Glenwood)
Lauren Roenfeldt (Glenwood)
Meagan Elam (Lewis Central)
Taylor Gregory (Lewis Central)
GK- Grace Nightser (Glenwood)
Coach of the Year -- Amy Benson (Glenwood)
3A West -- 1st Team
Hannah Schimmer (Abraham Lincoln)
3A West -- 2nd Team
Abby Evers (Thomas Jefferson)
Maggie Gundersen (Thomas Jefferson)
Paige Bracker (Abraham Lincoln)