(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their 2021 all-district soccer squads. 

In total, 48 KMAland soccer players and two coaches were recognized. 

Check out the area honorees below.

1A Southeast -- 2nd Team 

Macy Kuhns (Nodaway Valley) 

1A West -- 1st Team 

Alyssa Kellar (Treynor)

Anna Helton (St. Albert)

Clara Teigland (Treynor)

Ella Klusman (St. Albert)

Jada Cohn (Logan-Magnolia)

Jade Daughenbaugh (Tri-Center)

Lily Krohn (St. Albert)

Makenna Shepard (St. Albert)

Mariah Nolting (Logan-Magnolia)

Marissa Ring (Tri-Center)

Miranda Ring (Tri-Center)

Mollie Nelson (Tri-Center)

Rachel Hundtofte (Tri-Center)

GK-Callie Copperstone (Treynor)

1A West -- 2nd Team

Cassidy Cunningham (Tri-Center)

Georgia Paulson (Underwood)

Josie Davidson (Treynor)

Jozie Lewis (Treynor)

Leslie Morales-Foote (Underwood)

Maddie Estell (St. Albert)

Malloy Helvie (Treynor)

Peyton Scott (Treynor)

Raegan Ward (Underwood)

Sophie Caniglia (Missouri Valley)

GK- Bella Freese (Underwood)

GK- Carlie Winchester (Missouri Valley)

GK- Preslie Arbaugh (Tri-Center)

GK- Sophie Sheffield (St. Albert)

Coach of the Year -- Jeff Lefeber (Tri-Center)

2A West -- 1st Team 

Avery Blasdel (Glenwood)

Callie Williams (Lewis Central)

Hana Daoudi (Lewis Central)

Hannah Estrada (Lewis Central)

Hope Jensen (Lewis Central)

Larissa Pelley (Glenwood)

Nora Dougherty (Glenwood) 

GK: Hannah Lucy (Lewis Central) 

2A West -- 2nd Team

Cameryn Young (Glenwood)

Haley Bach (Lewis Central)

Kelly Embray (Glenwood)

Lauren Roenfeldt (Glenwood)

Meagan Elam (Lewis Central)

Taylor Gregory (Lewis Central)

GK- Grace Nightser (Glenwood)

Coach of the Year -- Amy Benson (Glenwood) 

3A West -- 1st Team

Hannah Schimmer (Abraham Lincoln) 

3A West -- 2nd Team

Abby Evers (Thomas Jefferson) 

Maggie Gundersen (Thomas Jefferson)

Paige Bracker (Abraham Lincoln) 

