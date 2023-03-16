(Glenwood) -- With a surfeit of returning talent, Glenwood girls track is gearing up for what figures to be another Spring filled with medals and trophies.
The four-time defending Hawkeye Ten Champion Rams are hoping various offseason work and participation in other sports pays dividends on the track in the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of girls that are multi-sport athletes, so we have a good chunk of our team that’s kind of busy all year round,” Glenwood head coach Jordan Bueltel said. “We had some coming in early in the mornings doing certain speed things before the season, but really getting everyone back and working hard, we’re ready to go now.”
Alli Koontz spearheads a fast and experienced short-distance group for the Rams, which also includes Danika Arnold, Jaylynn Floyd and Zoie Carda.
“We’ve got quite a few coming back who ran at state,” Bueltel said. “Koontz placed twice at state and she was a conference champ in the 100 and 200 [meter dash]. We hope for big things from her this year.”
One of the main strengths of this year’s Glenwood team is its hurdlers. Three of the four runners from last year’s state-medalist shuttle hurdle relay will be back in the fold for Glenwood: Koontz, Destiny Yale and Carlie Clemmer.
“We’re really happy with our hurdles,” Bueltel said. “We’ve got four or five girls competing for that last spot or even competing for some of those other spots. It was a nice surprise [last year]. They’re excited for it, they’re primed and ready to go. I think we can pick up points in a lot of places there and hopefully that shuttle hurdle team can recreate and build on last year’s success.”
Leading the way in the field events will be state-qualifiers Jenna Hopp in long jump and Kelsi Duran in high jump.
In the distance events, the Rams also return some high-end, state-qualifying talent; names that are familiar to anyone who followed Glenwood’s success on the cross country course last fall.
Madelyn Berglund, Brooklyn Schultz and Breckyn Petersen will highlight a deep lineup of distance runners.
“We’re really excited about our distance crew this year,” Bueltel said. “As freshmen last year, they kinda came in with a boom right away. They were running varsity and they all qualified for state in their events. This year, I don’t think they’re gonna be satisfied with just qualifying. They put in a lot of hard work and hopefully they’re competing for medals this year. There’s a lot of talent in the distance crew.”
With that talent comes a target on the back of Glenwood’s entire team, considering the Rams have won seven of the past eight Hawkeye Ten titles, which included a blanking of the field last year.
In the 2022 Hawkeye Ten Championship Meet, Glenwood scored 165 points, nearly doubling up second-place Harlan.
Even with all the recent success, the Rams remain focused on constantly improving.
“I think our goal is to get better,” Bueltel said. “We know where we’ve been and what we can accomplish. We’d be lying if we said that wasn’t an expectation. But, really our biggest goal is to get faster. We have a lot of fast girls coming back, but if we just sit around and are happy with that, then we’re probably not gonna reach those goals. We’d like to compete for the conference [title] again, but the big part is we just gotta get better than we were.”
Glenwood gets its season underway at the Carroll Early Bird meet March 23.
Click below to hear the full interview with Bueltel from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.