(Sioux City) -- The Sioux City East girls basketball has proven itself as one of Class 5A's best despite a young lineup.
The Black Raiders are currently 13-3 on the year with a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A. Their three losses have been tight defeats to 4A No. 3 Bishop Heelan, 5A No. 6 Davenport North and a red-hot Sergeant Bluff-Luton team.
"It's been great," Coach Brian Drent said about his team's season. "We've had a great season and have some great aspirations as we get into February."
The talented freshmen trio of Trishelle Miller, Haevyn Ranschau and Hudsyn Ranschau lead a lineup that has shot a crisp 34.5% from deep. Miller averages 20.6 points per game, while Hudson and Haevyn add 13.5 and 10.8 points per game, respectively.
"We have three freshmen that can shoot the heck out of the basketball," Drent said. "We knew that would be a big part of our offense. Any time you talk about freshmen, you never know. It's a little crazy how much we trust them, but they're not normal freshmen. They've played high-level basketball."
The talented trio each bring something unique to Coach Drent's team.
"Trishelle impacts the game in so many ways," he said. "She has elite ball speed. I've never seen a kid dribble the ball down the court so fast. She sets the table for us. Hudsyn and Haevyn are killers on the perimeter. When they catch it, it's going up. They'll continue to get better."
Junior Alex Flattery provides a much-needed experienced presence to the lineup.
A two-year starter, Flattery is the glue with 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
"It's hard to overstate how much Alex does for our team," Drent said. "She could score more than she does, but she does everything we need her to do. She is incredible. She should be honored as much as anybody for what she's doing for our team."
The Black Raiders have a tough slate to end the season. They still have Missouri River Activities Conference games with Abraham Lincoln (Friday) and LeMars (Tuesday), as well as a non-conference clash with Dowling Catholic (Saturday).
As their talented freshmen core become known commodities, the Black Raiders must make the proper adjustments.
"Some teams figured out our strategy," Drent said. "That's the next evolution for us, but the biggest thing is continuing to believe what we have done to get us to this point. We're on the trajectory of what we set out going forward."
