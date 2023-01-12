(Louisville) -- It's been an interesting year for the Louisville wrestling program as the girls are loaded with talent while a young boys squad continues to improve.
The girls team has proven to be a contender in every tournament. They won the North Bend Central Invite on December 10th and opened 2023 with a respectable fifth-place showing at the Millard West Tournament last weekend.
"They keep improving every day," Coach Nick Schmitt said. "They want to be at the top of the podium. They see what their potential could be. Overall, they're working well together and hoping to have success at the state tournament."
Sophomore 100-pounder Payton Thiele has been stellar for the Lions this season. Thiele currently has a 27-0 record and is ranked No. 3 by NEwrestle.
"She has been solid on her feet," Schmitt said. "She takes her opponents down at will because she's not afraid to shoot. She also has a great shot defense. If she controls the pace of the match on her feet, she controls the match because she's hard to take down."
Junior Daysha Jones carries a 24-6 record at 155 pounds. She's ranked No. 12.
"Daysha studies her opponents to figure out weaknesses and then exploits the weaknesses," Schmitt said. "She goes in with a plan of what she wants to do and doesn't get in a hurry. She won't force things. She doesn't get into a bad shot or bad situation. She stays in good positioning."
Daysha's younger sister, Catalina, has a 22-3 record at 170 pounds. The younger Jones is ranked 9th by NEwrestle.
On the boys side, Coach Schmitt has a young squad on his hands. Sophomore Peyton Welsh has a 14-6 record at 106 pounds, freshman Tucker McCarthy has a 17-9 record at 132 pounds, and junior Niklas Sorensen is 18-10 at 152 pounds.
There have been some bumps and bruises this year, but the future looks bright for Louisville wrestling.
"We're young," Coach Schmitt said. "We have been in a rebuilding situation the last few years, but it seems to be changing. Some freshmen are working their butts off every day. That's good to see. I'm proud of them."
Continuing to get better is the name of the game for Louisville as they maneuver through January. If all goes well, that should lead to some postseason success.
"Keep doing what we're doing," Schmitt said. "We'll grind it out and get more mentally tough day in and day out."
The boys have a dual Thursday night against Ralston and will go to Syracuse for their tournament on Friday. The girls return on Friday at the Schuyler Central Tournament.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schmitt.