(Council Bluffs) -- A promising season begins for the St. Albert cross country teams on Saturday.
"We are really excited," Coach Russ Sindelar said. "We've got full teams on both the boys and girls side. We had no seniors last year, so everyone is coming back. I'm very excited."
Like many teams, the heat has thrown a wrench in the Saintes'/Falcons' preseason festivities.
"We've had to run in the morning," Sindelar said. "The kids were the ones that recommended going earlier in the morning, so it's been nice."
The Falcons have been youthful recently, but that's not the case this season. They open the season ranked on both sides by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. The girls are 15th in Class 1A while the boys are in 17th.
"The kids understand the workouts," Sindelar said. "They know the work it takes to survive the season. There's a lot of racing, but the kids enjoy it. We talk about practicing race tactics at races to prep for conference and state qualifying."
Junior Reese Duncan leads the way on the girls side. Duncan posted a strong sophomore season, qualifying for state and falling one spot shy of a medal in Class 1A.
"Reese was our lead runner last year," Sindelar said. "She understands the races. She really picked it up quickly. She's just a very good athlete with great form and really good endurance. I'm excited to see her get it going this year."
Junior Carly McKeever and senior Brenna Smith are also back after state qualifications and should form a salty trio for Coach Sindelar's squad.
On the boys side, junior Colin Lillie leads the way after a state-qualifying sophomore campaign.
"He's been the leader," Sindelar said. "I think he's a little frustrated with his efforts from cross country, and he had a breakout cross country season. I think he had a really big boost of confidence going into this year. Colin is a fierce competitor. Hopefully, he will continue to lead and bring some of those boys closer to him."
Senior Hadyn Piskorski has been a mainstay in the Falcons lineup and hopes to have a stellar senior season.
"Hadyn is one of the hardest-working kids I've ever coached," Sindelar said. "He's constantly asking me how to get better and doing all the little things. I look for him to have some breakout meets."
Sindelar also expects Alex Gast and Chase Morton to be contributors.
St. Alberts opens its season on Saturday in Glenwood. Abraham Lincoln, ADM, Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, East Mills, Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Heartland Christian, Lewis Central, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Sioux City North, Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center will also be in attendance.
Coach Sindelar hopes a stellar showing in Glenwood will spearhead his team into a successful 2021 season.
"I want them to run as a team and stay close to the leader," he said. "A good team always stays close to their leader and runs the times they are going to run. If you have two or three good people, the next four have to stay close, and you will have a strong team. That's what I want to see."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will be in Glenwood Saturday morning. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Sindelar.