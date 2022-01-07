(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls are off to a 6-3 start behind a flourishing group of underclassmen and one of Class 1A's top defenses.
The Saintes have battled through their Hawkeye Ten Conference slate to post wins over Tri-Center, Clarinda, Creston, Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, and Red Oak.
"We feel like we are getting better as we go along," said Coach Dick Wettengel. "We have passed some early tests and feel like we are improving."
The defense has been the Saintes' bread and butter this season. They've held opponents to 30.4 points per game and have the No. 10 defense in Class 1A, according to BCMoore.
"I don't think there's any doubt defense is our best strength," Wettengel said. "We've locked in and played some pretty good defense just about every game. It's kept us in ball games."
Wettengel attributes their success to the Saintes' mix of speed and size. Sophomore Ella Klusman has been opportunistic with 40 steals, while Pearl Reisz has managed 24 swipes. If you get past their speedy duo, the height of Missy Evezic and Lena Rosloniec poses problems for opposing teams. Evezic is responsible for 78 rebounds (8.7 RPG), and Rosloniec has 56 (6.2 RPG).
"We have three guards that can pressure, and they do a good job of interrupting the offensive flow," he said. "Two of our guards are soccer players, and I like that. They know how to guard people, can play physically and know what leverage is all about. And if somebody can get to the basket, we have two big girls waiting on them. That presents trouble for other teams, and we've seen that."
Klusman leads the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game, and Reisz -- their lone senior -- averages 8.1 points per contest.
Evezic -- a 6-foot-4 sophomore -- contributes 8.1 points per game and has made massive strides from last year.
"She's a work in progress," Wettengel said. "She continues to get better, and that's what we want. She put in a great summer and is a good student of the game. She's come miles offensively for us. We have to have her presence inside because it frees up our guards."
Evezic might be the best example of a youthful but talented St. Albert roster that consists of one senior, two juniors and five sophomores.
"We had high expectations even though we are young," Wettengel said. "These girls have bought into what we are trying to do. We have some girls that have a passion for the sport, and they want to succeed."
Turnovers have been an area of concern for the Saintes this season. They currently have 174 turnovers, the fourth-most in the Hawkeye Ten.
"We have not valued possessions," Wettengel said. "It's been a thing for us and cost us some of the games we lost."
Turnovers plagued St. Albert in their 44-30 loss to Harlan on November 30th. They can avenge that loss on Friday night.
"They play so physical," Wettengel said. "It got us in a rush, and we had way too many turnovers in the game to compete. That's an area we address every day."