(KMAland) -- Justin McCunn is generally calculated with most everything he does. There’s a certain movement that leads into the multi-time state wrestling medalist next maneuver on the mat. But one of his most memorable moves was hardly calculated.
Last summer, on the day before the fall sports season, the Red Oak graduate decided he was going to go out for cross country for the first time. Not only that, he decided he was going to go to state in cross country.
“He told me and the team he was going to state at the beginning of the season,” Coach Sueann French told KMA Sports. “He was very confident.”
That’s a normal goal for most cross country runners, but for McCunn, who also doubled as one of the football team’s best players, it seemed a bit outlandish.
“Confidence is key, I guess,” McCunn said. “I took my training and competing seriously, but it was all new and fresh. I had the thought in my mind that it was going to be a successful year and could see myself running in Fort Dodge. You voice your expectations, and the more you speak of it the more likely it’s going to come true.”
McCunn, of course, did go to state cross country while also leading the football team with 111 tackles during his senior season. Later, he would advance to the state wrestling tournament and capture his third career medal. For all of that and for his character, his drive and for his determination, McCunn is the 2019-20 KMAland Male Athlete of the Year.
“He embodies the slight edge mentality,” his wrestling coach Tiegen Podliska said. “Doing the right things all the time, even when the results aren’t showing it.”
“My dad is one of the hardest working guys I’ll ever meet in my eyes,” McCunn said. “He’ll never let up. He always wants an edge, and I was taught that at an early age. Then my club coaches taught me the fundamentals (of wrestling) and always had me putting in the extra work.”
The results eventually did show for McCunn, who capped his junior wrestling season with a state runner-up. From the moment he stepped off the mat that night, his mind was on a state championship in his senior year. While that didn’t happen, the way he handled defeat and adversity pushed him to this award.
“That was probably the biggest thing I’ve had to think about (in my career),” McCunn said. “It was shocking (to lose). You had to come to a realization that the state title will never be, and you have to understand that is no longer an option. You had to go out and fight for whatever you can get.”
For a high school senior, McCunn’s self-reflection in that moment proved plenty impressive. He later bounced back to take a seventh-place medal.
“I asked my teammates, my coaches, my parents, where did I go wrong?” he said. “It basically came down to, I did my absolute best to prepare. To come back and win that blood round match and win my seventh-place match was a really good feeling. I finally finished odd at the state tournament. Even though it wasn’t where I wanted to be, it was a humbling and teaching moment for me.”
McCunn, who will wrestle for the nation’s premiere NAIA wrestling program at Grand View, had plenty of teaching moments throughout his athletic career at Red Oak. While cross country and wrestling proved to be successful, those are largely individual sports. In football, McCunn showed another impressive side.
While the Tigers struggled to an 0-9 season in his senior year, he kept coming back every single day. Whether practice or in a game, McCunn — as a senior — felt it was important for him to set an example for his younger teammates.
“You get to the third quarter of most games, and you weren’t looking at winning a game,” McCunn said. “You were looking at trying to keep guys’ heads up and keep that intensity to keep that passion and fire in them. I tried to do my best job. It got frustrating once in awhile, but at the same time you need to keep going and keep pushing.
“By the end of the season, I knew I had to just keep going out there and giving my best and hope that guys follow you. By that time, you’d voiced as much as you could so I just went out and went 100 miles per hour and hoped guys would follow.”
There are plenty of other stories that can be told about McCunn, but one that continually sticks out in Coach Podliska’s mind again involves a teammate. For someone as successful as McCunn, he’s had his bright moments. According to Podliska, though, the most excited he ever got in his high school career was for someone else’s achievement.
“He was happier for (wrestling partner) Bruce Lukehart when he qualified for state than he was when he made the finals (as a junior),” Podliska said.
“You see yourself succeed,” McCunn said, “and that’s fun. But you want to see other guys succeed. He would kick the crap out of me in the wrestling room at practice, and we were waiting for that to come together in competition. I had never been more happy.
“Bruce and I had trained a lot together over the years. Overall, it was very exciting because it was an accumulation of all the hard work that he put in over the last four or five years. Bruce was going to all the extra practices, and that was a very proud and happy moment.”
The KMAland Athlete of the Year award embodies great achievements and great successes, but we also feel there’s a character element to it. We’re proud to welcome McCunn to this fraternity of athletes that have won this award simply for representing all of those ideals.
The Red Oak alum is the first KMAland Male Athlete of the Year from his school and the fifth from the Hawkeye Ten Conference. He joins Atlantic’s Chase Mullenix and Ryan Hawkins, Harlan’s Nick Foss, Sam Phillips of Fremont-Mills, Lewis Central’s Austin Simmons, Creston’s Jay Wolfe and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Ricky Williams of Riverside as winners of this award.
Listen to the complete interview with McCunn, which was previously played on Thursday morning’s Upon Further Review.
Previous KMAland Male Athlete of the Year Winners
2019: Chase Mullenix, Atlantic
2018: Nick Foss, Harlan
2017: Sam Phillips, Fremont-Mills
2016: Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic
2015: Josh Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Jay Wolfe, Creston
2013: Ricky Williams, Riverside