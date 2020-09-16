(Council Bluffs) -- Soccer has been a big part of Todd Tarbox’s life, and that will continue with him taking leadership of the St. Albert boy’s program this spring.
Tarbox, who was an assistant in 2019 with the Falcons, takes over a program previously headed by the legendary Tom Lorkovic, who retired earlier this year.
“Definitely a little bit of pressure there,” Tarbox told KMA Sports. “I’m looking forward to getting something new started. We had a rough 2019 with no seniors, and with the cancellation of the 2020 season, I’m kind of looking at it as a new chapter getting started.”
Tarbox previously coached in the Council Bluffs Youth Soccer Association for nearly 10 years, was also once an assistant at Thomas Jefferson and has coached the last six years at Nebraska FC in Omaha.
“I played as a youth and even as an adult,” Tarbox said. “I’ve been active playing for quite a while. I knew early on when I had kids that I wanted to coach them, and I really enjoy making the connection with the kids. I really just kind of stuck with it through that.”
St. Albert went just 2-16 in the 2019 season after posting at least 11 wins from 2014 through 2018. The program has nine state tournament appearances but has not gone to Des Moines since 2017.
“We lost a lot of talent in 2020 that didn’t materialize (with the canceled season),” Tarbox said. “That would have been a good bounce back last year. We’re going to be a pretty young program, but we’ll have some seniors ready to go to lead the program.
“Overall, I think it will take a couple years to kind of get the pipeline refreshed and instill my mentality into the team.”
Listen to much more with Coach Tarbox from today’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.