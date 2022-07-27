Tory Taylor
Photo: ESPN.com

(KMAland) -- Three regional college punters are on the 2022 Ray Guy Award Watch List.

Nebraska’s Brian Buschini, Iowa’s Tory Taylor and Kansas State’s Ty Zentner are the three punters on the list.

View the full list below.

Ray Guy Award Watch List

