(Neola) -- Tri-Center girls were strong on defense in their 38-26 victory over Riverside.
It was the second matchup between the Trojans and Bulldogs of the season. Tri-Center lost in game one, and the regular-season series ended in a victory for the Trojans and a split.
Tri-Center took a 17-11 lead into halftime. However, the Trojan offense found a spark in the second half. That spark came in the form of Taylor Kenkel. She scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half of the game. That helped outscore Riverside 21-15 in the second half.
Tri-Center head girls basketball coach Wendy Lausen says the crowd made it hard to settle in during the first half.
“We talked about at halftime just you know I told the girls just kind of calm down a little bit,” Lausen said. “We had a great atmosphere tonight. We recognized our K-2 basketball players. We had a really good crowd, and there was just a lot of energy in the gym, and it was kind of making us in the first half really play just a step ahead. So we just talked about that at halftime, just take a deep breath, be calm, and I think they did a good job of that.”
Lausen says screens helped pave the way for Kenkel's solid second half.
“That was the other thing we told the guards at halftime. They were sagging off of us on defense. So we told the guards you got to come off those screens looking to score in the first half of your second one dribble and you know, not doing anything,” Lauren continued. “So, she really took that to heart and did a great job. She's got a great Nice shot. So, it was good to see her come off those, and hit those but give credit to the screener, as well setting those nice solid screens via post players but all around just good solid group effort.”
Kenkel also credited her teammates for helping create open looks.
“It was honestly the post player screening for me because they were playing man-to-man on all of us, and they were like playing me tight. So, if they didn't set a screen for me, I would not have gotten open. So, it's like full out to like Alexis Flaharty for setting screens and Lydia Assman.”
The Trojans will need to keep working hard and as a team to advance in the postseason, Lausen says.
“It's playing with confidence and being aggressive playing together,” Lauren said. “But we're getting that confidence and just doing a good job of working hard and looking to go to the hoop.”
The Bulldogs were led by Sophia Taylor, who notched six points on the night (two threes).
Tri-Center will head to Coon-Rapids Bayard on Thursday for the first round of the Class 1A - Region 2 playoffs. Riverside will be visiting in-conference foe Audubon.
You can view the interviews below.