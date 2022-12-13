(KMAland) -- Lewis Central alum and TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn have been named among four finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
The award is given annually to the top offensive player who “exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.” In addition, the nominee must be born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School candor played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.
