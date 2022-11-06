(KMAland) -- A memorable comeback paved the way for Team Crees' title at the 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic Sunday.
The squad led by Harlan Coach Elle Crees etched their name in lore by winning the event held at Glenwood High School.
"These girls are awesome," Coach Crees said. "They fought hard. It was awesome."
Facing a 17-4 deficit to Team Peterson in the finals, Team Crees pieced together a feverish comeback to win, 25-23, capping a 4-0 day.
"Their scrappiness," Crees said. "We let a lot of balls hit the floor that we didn't in the first three matches. Once we picked those up, we got confidence."
This year's winning team consisted of Delaney Ambrose (Underwood), Maddie Bergman (Lewis Central), Lainey DeVries (Red Oak), Quinn Grubbs (Exira-EHK), Madison Kjergaard (Harlan), Taylor Lumbard (Diagonal), Landry Miller (St. Albert), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley) and Doryn Paup (Creston).
Bergman led the way for Team Crees and collected MVP honors.
"It's really fun," Bergman said. "I'm glad I could play again. We talked about being loud and disciplined. I was moving the ball around with tips and throws. The cross-court worked well, but I found some line shots."
"She turned it on there," Crees said. "She had a couple of really good kills."
Bergman is the second Lewis Central star to claim MVP honors, joining Delaney Esterling in 2019. She also joins Red Oak's Sierra Athen (2017), Glenwood's Brielle Smith (2018) and Abraham Lincoln's Baylie Girres (2020) as MVP winners.
Myler was also on the All-Tournament Team, along with Treynor's Kira Horton (Team Petersen), Sidney's Emily Hutt (Team Peterson), Logan-Magnolia's Kattie Troxel (Team Sparks) and Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (Team West).
In total, 50 of the top seniors took to the court for one final time. Nearly $1600 was raised for Lisa Brinkmeyer. Brinkmeyer, the Associate Director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, is battling cancer.
View the full results and interviews with Coach Crees and Bergman below.
Round 1
Team Crees 21 Team Sparks 13
Team Sudmann 21 Team Peterson 19
Round 2
Team Crees 21 Team Stein 14
Team Peterson 21 Team West 15
Round 3
Team Sparks 21 Team Stein 17
Team West 21 Team Sudmann 11
Semifinals
Team Peterson 25 Team Sparks 22
Team Crees 25 Team West 23
Consolation
Team Sudmann 25 Team Stein 18
Championship
Team Crees 25 Team Peterson 23