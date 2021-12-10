(Malvern) -- The East Mills boys had potentially their best game of the year Friday night, with three players scoring double figures, leading to a significant 61-43 win over Stanton.
"It's the best game we've played so far this year," head coach Kevin Shafer said. "We've been talking about it for a while that other kids are going to have to step up if we're going to beat quality teams like Stanton, and they stepped up."
After a 32-point double-double performance Tuesday night, Wolverines guard Mason Crouse was held to just five points in the first half. However, several East Mills players played solid basketball, including forward Braden West and guard Davis McGrew.
"For a while there early in the season, we were a one man show, and we were struggling to get to 50 points doing it that way," Shafer said. "More balance, with Mason still being our main guy, but with everybody chipping in, I think they built up a lot of confidence tonight."
West would put up a strong performance reaching a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
"He's long and that's why we put him on (Carter) Johnson, who's also long," Schafer said. "I was really proud of his rebounds, and when he did take shots, they were all under control for the most part, and he did a really good job around the rim."
"I felt comfortable, more comfortable than I've felt down there all season in the post," West said. "It felt really good."
McGrew joined West in the first half offensive performance, who would amount nine first-half points, helping East Mills establish a solid 29-15 lead at the half.
"When we worked this offseason, we had some guys step up, better offensive players, so we knew we were capable, and came out with confidence," McGrew said.
The deep ball was never a consideration for the Wolverines throughout the game, as they spread the floor and found plenty of driving lanes to the basket.
"We had four-out, had the floor spread, with just hesitation, get to the rim, and the shots were falling," McGrew said.
Through the first half, the Wolverines defense was able to hold Carter Johnson to just six points, behind a solid defensive performance from West.
"He really focused on defense because he knew he had to or he would get embarrassed because Johnson is good enough to do that obviously," Shafer said. "We played straight man, and we played Braden on him, but there were certain guys we'd stagger off and give some help."
For the second half, the Wolverines never looked back as they would maintain a 13-point, 43-30 lead at the end of the third quarter. And a 10-2 run to begin the fourth quarter ultimately put the game too far out of reach for the Viking falling 61-43.
West led the Wolverines with 18 points, with McGrew in a close second with 14, and Mason Crouse would come alive in the second, getting to 13 points on the night and snagging five rebounds. Payton Embree chipped in with eight points, and Zach Thornburg also contributed seven.
For Stanton, Johnson would grind through the second half scoring a game-high 20 points and reigning in nine rebounds in the losing effort. Meanwhile, Evan Gettler knocked in seven points, and Nolan Grebin scored five points in the second half. Meanwhile, Logan Roberts and Tristan Frank put up four points.
"It feels great, the conference is really competitive this year, and we're ready to go out and get it," West said.
With the win, East Mills moves to 4-1 on the year, 2-0 in Corner Conference play, and heads into their next conference matchup on Tuesday against Heartland Christian (2-3). Meanwhile, for Stanton, they fall to 1-3 and 1-2 on conference play, hoping to find their winning ways once again against Essex (0-4) on Tuesday.
You can catch the full interviews with Davis McGrew, Braden West, and head coach Kevin Shafer below.