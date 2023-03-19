(Council Bluffs) -- The fourth installment of the KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic did not lack entertainment.
The girls contest came down to the final shot, while the boys game broke several records in Sunday's event held at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.
In the girls game, Team Shelby Graves (Thomas Jefferson) edged Team Ryan Coenen (Woodbine) 68-66.
"We weren't afraid to make the extra pass," Graves said. "That's what made today fun. It was a group of girls that were excited to play with each other."
Team Graves trailed 37-35 at the half but found a rhythm in the second half and led by as many as nine. However, Team Coenen eventually stormed back in the final minutes of regulation. With the Elam Ending in effect, both teams set their sights on the target score of 68, with Team Graves leading 60-56.
Team Coenen scored 10 of the next 16 to tie the contest at 66. Both teams had multiple shots at converting a game-winning basket but couldn't convert. Finally, Glenwood's Jenna Hopp drilled a contested game-winner to give the victory to Team Graves.
"I just got the ball, saw the open lane and did a couple moves," Hopp said. "It went in."
"I knew we would win it when we got the ball to Jenna," Graves said.
Hopp took home MVP honors. The South Dakota State commit tallied 22 points, besting the previous game record set by Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton's Sophia Peppers in 2018.
Hopp is the third Hawkeye Ten girl to win this honor. She joins Maddie Hartley (Clarinda), Alli Masters (Central Decatur) and Brianna Fields (Creston) as MVPs.
East Atchison's Natalie Hedlund controlled the paint for Team Graves with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Emily Williams (East Mills) had 10 points and five rebounds, and Jada Jensen (Atlantic) added eight and six rebounds.
Aliyah Humphrey (Underwood), Marleigh Johnson (Stanton), Tegan Streit (Mount Ayr), Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK), Jenna Stephens (Stanton) and Reese Snyder (CAM) were also on the victorious Team Graves.
Creston's Doryn Paup had a double-double for Team Coenen with 14 points and 14 rebounds. St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec added 14 points and six rebounds, Sidney's Avery Dowling posted 12 points, East Union's Noelle McKnight tacked on eight points and Abraham Lincoln's Emily Pomernackas accounted for seven points.
The boys game was a high-scoring, record-breaking affair. Team Rowdy Evans (West Harrison) prevailed over Team Ricky Torres (Lewis Central) 131-114.
"It was really fun," Coach Evans said. "I just turned them loose and let them have a blast."
Team Evans buried 33 3-pointers, shattering the previous record of 19 set by Team Derek Howard in 2018.
"Our whole bench wanted that one," Evans said. "We wanted to double it (the record). To shoot 33 threes, you shot the ball well."
Riverside's Aiden Bell, Tri-Center's Michael Turner and AHSTW's Brayden Lund led the 3-point brigade with five buried triples apiece for respective point totals of 15, 17 and 19.
The trio were among seven members of Team Evans to crack double figures. West Harrison's Koleson Evans scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, East Mills' Braden West accounted for 15 points, Abraham Lincoln's Mathok Mathok tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and West Harrison's Sage Evans did his thing with 11 points and a record-setting 21 rebounds.
Sage's stat-stuffing performance earned the KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year MVP honors.
"It was a lot of fun having everyone that could score," Evans said.
Evans entertained the crowd by drilling one of his patented hook shots from beyond the 3-point line. He joins Joe Weber (Boyer Valley), Christian Stanislav (Glenwood) and Tony Osburn (Mound City) as MVPs.
Colin Lillie (St. Albert), Keaton England (Lenox), Boston DeVault (Nodaway Valley) and Taylor Reed (Fremont-Mills) were also on the winning team.
Clarinda's Tadyn Brown led Team Torres with 18 points. Underwood's Alex Ravlin, Denison-Schleswig's Carson Seuntjens and East Mills' Mason Crouse scored 15 points each, while AHSTW's Kyle Sternberg had 14 points and seven rebounds. Shenandoah's Blake Herold narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Atlantic's Carter Pellett totaled nine points and seven rebounds, and Clarinda's Isaac Jones accounted for six points and 16 rebounds -- the second-most in game history.
The two squads combined to bury 57 threes on 158 tries. There were also 13 dunks. Sunday's game broke the All-Star Classic record for threes by a team (33), threes in a game (57), team points (131) and combined points (245).
Between games, Nodaway Valley's Boston DeVault won the annual 3-point shooting contest.
DeVault buried 51 treys in the three-round contest. He beat Exira-EHK's Quinn Grubbs 20-15 in the final round.
"I knew I'd be tired off the bat," DeVault said. "Once I saw one go in, I knew I wasn't going to miss."
Check out interviews from Saturday's festivities below.