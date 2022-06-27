(Treynor) -- Clara Teigland searched far and wide for her right collegiate fit, and she believes the Air Force Academy is the perfect spot for her.
Teigland announced her commitment to play basketball at the Colorado Springs school this past weekend. On Monday, she joined Upon Further Review.
“I’ve been talking to them for two years now,” Teigland said. “I loved all the coaches. What solidified it for me was a month ago, I went to their elite camp and got to meet some of the players and all of the coaches in person. I’ve been there about three times and got to look at the campus to see what it’s all about and the Air Force Academy lifestyle. I loved it all.”
A recruiting process that began several years ago also included a brief flirtation with potentially playing soccer at the next level.
“About two years ago, I was talking to some schools for soccer, but as time went on you have to go with what you love,” Teigland said. “At the end of the day, I love basketball. If I had to pick one I would play at the next level, it was going to be basketball, for sure.”
With that decision made, Teigland started to search for schools that would fit her future aspirations.
“I narrowed it to Colorado School of Mines, Missouri S&T and South Dakota School of Mines, along with Air Force,” she said. “All four are super amazing engineering schools, and that’s’ what I’m looking to do – aerospace engineering or becoming a pilot in the Air Force. When it came down to it, it came to what I want to do academically and athletically.”
From the athletic side, Teigland will join a program coming off its most wins in school history and its first trip to the WNIT.
“They are on a steady incline,” Teigland said. “Their coach Chris Gobrecht is awesome. I’ve talked with her many times, and she is very respected by all of her players. They have a great bond with respect and admiration. She expects a lot out of you, but she’s there to be your friend as well. It’s definitely a great balance, and that’s what I was looking for.”
As a member of the Air Force Academy, Teigland will get a chance to study for her future career while also serving the country.
“After your four years of college, you have to serve in the Air Force for the next five,” she said. “In those five years, you get to focus on what you major in. I’m looking for a future job as a pilot first and aerospace engineer second. I’m looking to go into the Space Force.”
With the college decision out of the way, and her perfect fit from all perspectives ahead of her, Teigland took some time to reflect on the finality of her choice.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s been my goal the past three years. I’ve known I wanted to go to a service academy since I was very young. I feel like doing a normal college experience would be boring for me. I just love being on the move, and I’m super glad I get to serve the country as well.
