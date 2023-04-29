(Des Moines) -- Several KMAland individuals and relay teams competed Saturday at America’s Athletic Classic, the 113th Drake Relays.
In the individual 400 meter hurdles, Treynor’s Clara Teigland and Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds both finished as runners-up in their respective races.
Teigland, who was disqualified in the finals of the 100 meter dash Friday, got revenge on the Blue Oval with a blistering personal record of 1:01.70 to take second place in the 400 hurdles behind Ali Frandsen of Ames.
“It’s really exciting,” Teigland said. “I’m really excited about how that race went. It was disappointing yesterday. I made it to the final eight in the 100 [meter] hurdles and then false-started in the finals, so I had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder for this race.”
After waving a coveted white flag in the 400 meter dash Friday, Reynolds capped off his memorable week in Des Moines with another stellar performance.
Reynolds ran the 400 hurdles in 52.57, just 0.29 seconds behind champion Nicholas Gorsich of Linn-Mar.
“I knew I just had to go in and run my race and I knew it’d pan out well,” Reynolds said. “No matter what place I got I knew I’d be happy with my time because I’ve been running well this year. Going in, I also knew I was gonna have Gorsich there in lane four beside me, so I could keep an eye on him the whole time. That helped me get out how I wanted to and finish well also. I felt really good about the race.”
To kick off the day, IKM-Manning standout Quentin Dreyer competed at the Drake Relays once again, this time for Wayne State as the distance medley relay anchor.
Dreyer turned in a 1600 meter split of 4:25.09 for the Wildcats, who took eighth in the race.
“No matter the position we’re in, I try to have a good mindset about it,” Dreyer said. “Once you let those negative thoughts in, then it’s all over. Like I said, no matter where I’m at, I just try to stick with someone, try to stay with them and if I can get them and one or two more guys, that’s great. That’s kind of how I base it.”
The ever-abundant 4x100 meter relay commenced the high school portion early Saturday morning.
The Glenwood team of Zoie Carda, Jenna Hopp, Danika Arnold and Jaylynn Floyd finished the highest among KMAland teams in the girls 4x100, placing 31st with a time of 51.04.
“I thought it went really well,” Hopp said. “It always helps running against the best relays in the state and it’ll be good experience going into state and conference next week.”
Treynor took 36th in 51.33, while the Underwood team composed of Hailey Martin, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey and Jordyn Reimer took 40th in 51.45.
“I think it went pretty well,” Reimer said. “The handoff was a little bit iffy, but you can’t be perfect everyday. Other than that, I had a lot of people in front of me that I could look at and try to catch up with, so I think that helped with my time on the anchor leg just because I’m a little bit better when I’m chasing instead of leading.”
After battling the injury bug for the past month, Clarinda’s 4x100 team, consisting of Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke and Jerzee Knight turned in a 51.62, which was good for 43rd.
“I know we’ve been through a couple of injuries here with this group, so it’s good to get out and be able to run with all of us and just kind of show what we can do come State time,” Knight said.
Riverside took 54th in 51.72 with the team of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Elly Henderson and Lydie Erickson.
“Going into the race, we just wanted to [set a] PR,” Andrusyshyn said. “I’m not entirely sure if we did that or not, but we’re just excited to be here at Drake. We all had our own focus. We mainly wanted to try to win our heat and lower our time for the 1A standards. It’s all really close for the top few teams and we just wanted to see how we competed together.”
Bishop Heelan placed 66th in 52.08, Lewis Central took 68th (52.11) and CB Abraham Lincoln was 69th (52.12).
The Atlantic team of Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents and Jayci Reed took 82nd in the 4x100 (52.58).
“I think we went out and did our best,” Reed said. “It’s really hard because obviously we’re really nervous because it’s Drake Relays, but we went out there and ran. We had some really tough teams to go against, but we pushed through it and fought all the way.”
In the boys 4x100, Harlan’s team of Brehden Eggerss, Cade Sears, Jacob Birch and Wil Neuharth took ___ with a time of ___.
“It was a good race,” Neuharth said. “I feel like we could’ve worked on handoffs a little bit better. Our time was a little bit slower than what we expected, but it was still a good race and it pushed us through to the finals.”
Treynor also had a good showing in the 4x100, placing 23rd in 43.78.
Shenandoah’s team of Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham and Brody Cullin put on a personal-record breaking performance, turning in a time of 44.08 to take 32nd.
“I thought we did very good,” Cullin said. “We got here with 44.4 and I guess we ran 44.08, which is a pretty big difference, so I’m proud of how we did today. I knew that I was gonna have a lot of fast guys running with me, so I just went and ran my race.”
The Red Oak team of Landon Couse, Riley Fouts, Brayden Sifford and Jack Kling finished 34th in 44.20.
“I was hoping we’d win our heat, which we did, and then just PR, and we did,” Kling said. “That was my mentality. I was kind of nervous.”
Sioux City East (44.80) took 66th in the 4x100, while Underwood (45.00) placed 69th.
Clarinda, with runners Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Jonah Norton and Cooper Phillips, closed out KMAland in 4x100, finishing 74th with a time of 45.15.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Brown said. “We got out pretty fast. We could fix our handoffs. Our handoffs were a little shady, but other than that, it went really well.”
Clarinda's Mayson Hartley finished off the day with an impressive run in the girls 1500 meter run. Hartley turned in a time of 4:45.52 to take 13th.
"I just really wanted to go out hard in that race and see how I could keep up with the great competition that's here," Hartley said. "The mentality going in was 'I'm supposed to be here. These girls are good athletes.' I just wanted to hold my own and keep that strategy throughout the race."
View full results from Drake Relays here.