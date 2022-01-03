(Treynor) -- Treynor's top two scorers all year led the Cardinals to a dominant 53-20 win over AHSTW for their ninth consecutive victory in Western Iowa Conference girls basketball action Monday night.
"It was a good win," said Treynor Coach Joe Chapman. "You're always curious about what you'll be like after break, but I thought the girls were energized and ready to go. What we've worked on over the break, I wanted to see it carry over, and I was pleased with it tonight."
The combo of Clara Teigland and Alexa Schwartz led Treynor to the blowout win, combining for 33 points.
"Taking care of the ball is something we've been working on, and both did a nice job of that," Chapman said. "They ran a box-and-one on Clara, but if Schwartz is hitting, they won't be in the box very long."
Teigland dropped 18 points in the victory.
"It helps a lot when we can get the ball moving very fast," Teigland said. "We have talent all around."
Schwartz complemented Teigland with 15 points.
"I think everything was just clicking tonight," she said. "We played good as a team."
Treynor led 12-5 after one quarter and 29-10 at halftime. Teigland and Schwartz combined for 23 first-half points and carried their hot shooting into the second half, where they mounted the first eight points to put the game out of reach.
While the offense was efficient, Treynor's defense -- a focus during their extended holiday break -- shined.
"Before the break, we weren't playing our 2-3 to the best of our ability," Teigland said. "Knowing not to doubt it helps."
"We found the flaws in our defense and fixed them," Schwartz said.
Saydi Paulsen led AHSTW's efforts with six points. The Lady Vikes (4-5, 3-3) look to bounce back on Friday when they face Tri-Center.
Treynor's win moves them to 10-1. They haven't lost since a November 29th hiccup to Harlan. They hope to keep the good times rolling on Friday night when they face Underwood in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Iowa Conference. Friday's showdown is a rematch of last year's thrilling regional final, which Treynor won by a 40-38 score.
"We know Friday is a tough game," Chapman said. "The girls are aware of what's in front of them. We'll see what happens."
Check out the full interviews with Schwartz, Teigland and Coach Chapman below.
i