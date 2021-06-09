(Maryville) -- Newly-hired Northwest Missouri State softball coach Naomi Tellez joined Tuesday's Upon Further Review to discuss her new role.
"I'm really excited to be a part of the Bearcat athletic programs," Tellez said. "The girls are excited, too."
Tellez is a native of San Diego. She played collegiately at New Mexico, where she played two years before transferring to DePaul. At DePaul, Tellez played under hall of fame coach Eugene Lenti. Tellez pursued a coaching career when her playing days ended. She started her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Concordia. Tellez's next stop took her to the University of North Dakota, where she served as a pitching coach for the past three years.
"I knew around my junior year of college that I wanted to dive into coaching," she said. "Softball taught me so many lessons and is a vehicle for so many things. I also wanted to make an impact on young women in a vulnerable part of their lives. I wanted to help them navigate that aspect of their life."
The head-coaching gig at Northwest opened up when longtime head coach Ryan Anderson resigned after 15 seasons. The job appealed to Tellez for many reasons.
"I wanted to have my own program," she said. "I want to lead a program. Once I got to Maryville and realized the support from the athletic department and community, there was no way I didn't want this job. It's a part of a championship culture. That's exciting. Now we can elevate our softball program to compete for a championship."
Tellez inherits a program that went 18-22 last season. The Bearcats lost Kaitlyn Weis -- the program's record-holder in home runs and RBIs -- to graduation, but they return essentially everything else.
"We are young," Tellez said. "We bring back a lot of good talent. Our offense will lead us in the right direction. I think all of that will happen in the fall when we dive in and work hard. They are really eager, which is fun as a coach."
Tellez hopes her squad can post a winning record in 2022, which would be their first since 2018.
"To come out .500 is doable," she said. "That's going to be the standard. Making it to the conference (MIAA) tournament would be ideal. I would like more than that, but I understand the transition will take time. But I think how eager and hungry they are will propel us forward."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Tellez.