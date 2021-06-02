(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University has hired Naomi Tellez as their new head softball coach.
"I'm excited for Naomi to join our team," said Northwest Athletic Director Andy Peterson. "She's a young and energetic up-and-comer in the profession and we're lucky to have her at Northwest. It's a unique situation for the program, so it's going to be fun to see how the young women respond to the change of pace and a fresh start."
Tellez comes to Maryville from North Dakota, where she served as the pitching coach for the last three seasons. She played collegiately at New Mexico and DePaul.
Tellez replaces Ryan Anderson, who resigned after 15 seasons with the Bearcats.