(Treynor) -- In a historic Class 1A southwest Iowa rivalry, Treynor will look for their fifth win against the undefeated Underwood on Friday.
The Cardinals (4-1) have hit their stride offensively at the right time as they have outscored opponents 97-28 in their previous two matchups, including a 34-7 win over East Sac County last week. Treynor was able to post 31 of those points in the first half alone.
"It's probably one of the complete halves of football that we've played, our first half was just excellent, it was 31-0 at half," Casey said. "We held them to I think it was 10 yards, they had five series, 15 total plays, five three-and-outs, our defense played great."
In the victory, running back Jaxon Schumacher toted the rock 16 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
"He's a guy that we know we can count on who's going to show up every day and give us his best effort," Casey said. "He's one of those guys that can push through when things get difficult and it's late in the game, he's still pushing through."
Schumacher currently leads the Cardinals in rushing yards with 340, yards per carry at 6.8, and rushing touchdowns with 5.
However, the junior back is one of the several juniors that Casey says have stepped up so far this season.
"Kyle Moss has had an awesome year for us at linebacker for us, and also running the ball at fullback, our quarterback Kayden Dirks is a junior, also doing a really nice job on defense," Casey said. "There's a whole crew of them Caden Hill, Dan Gregory, a couple more juniors that have done a nice job."
While the offense often gets the glory, the Cardinals defense has been solid and sound so far this year allowing a Class 1A top-10 11.4 points per game, allowing Treynor to outscore their opponents by an average of 19 points.
"We got some really athletic kids, so we try to keep it really simple and just go let them play football, we give them some basic rules and expectations, and then we just say 'hey, just go turn it loose and go play," Casey said. "They just play with a tenacious attitude."
Casey says part of the Cardinals defensive success comes from a blend of solid senior leadership combined with some youthful athletes who have made some clutch tackles for the Cardinals.
"Adley Drake has had a tremendous year for us, and he plays inside linebacker, AJ Schultz played terrific last week, Karson Elwood is a sophomore defensive back that has come up and made a number of huge tackles for us, Thomas Schwartz has played great at safety," Casey said. "It seems like every week there's a different group of two or three kids that have stood out."
Looking to Friday, the Cardinals are in for a heck of a matchup in state-ranked Underwood who have put together a phenomenal season this year outscoring their opponents by an average of 50 points.
However this is a team that Casey and his squad are quite familiar with.
"They're going to be really talented and they're going to compete really hard, most people I would agree that at the worst they were the third best team in the state last year," Casey said. "It's hard to find weaknesses, they're physical on the offensive and defensive lines, I really like they're running back, he's a really talented kid, and their quarterback is experienced and make's good decisions."
The two squads have faced off for 15 years straight with Underwood coming out on top in just eight of those matchups.
Eagles senior running back Joey Anderson has totaled 694 yards on just 54 carries as well as 17 touchdowns this season.
Meanwhile, junior quarterback Alex Ravlin has passed for over 1,000 yards this year and tossed 12 touchdowns to just two picks.
Casey says they will need to make sure they execute the small things right and play smart if they want to walk away with a win Friday.
"We've made really good improvements since Week 2, just keep getting better and better, last Friday in the first half was our best half of football in a long time," Casey said. "We've been really solid in special teams, we got a great weapon at kicker with Thomas Schwartz, so making plays there and being able to flip the field hopefully and controlling that part of the game will be big for us."
Schwartz has gone 20-for-20 on point after attempts and hit two field goals, while also averaging 38.4 yards per punt.
The Eagles and Cardinals will lock heads for their Class 1A District 8 matchup on Friday at 7:00. You can catch the game on KMAX-Stream 2 on kmaland.com or on the KMA Sports YouTube page. A link is provided below.
You can hear the full interview with Jeff Casey below.