(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced tentative Class 4A state track qualifiers. Check out the complete list linked here (girls) and here (boys) and the list of area qualifiers below.

Abraham Lincoln 

GIRLS

Abby LaSale — 400 meter hurdles

Jacee Tindall — shot put

Sprint medley relay

Distance medley relay

BOYS

JR Knauss — high jump

Braden LaSale — long jump

4x100 meter relay

4x200 meter relay

Sioux City East 

GIRLS

Kaia Downs — 800 meter run, 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run

Grace Erick — long jump

Elliana Harris — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash

Shuttle hurdle relay

4x100 meter relay

4x200 meter relay 

BOYS

Destiny Adams — long jump

Logan Dolphin — high jump

Blake Hogancamp — shot put

Carson Pinkerton — 110 meter hurdles

Sioux City North 

GIRLS

Elizabeth Jordan — 3000 meter run

Yanelli Luna — 400 meter dash

BOYS

Lorcan Christensen — 110 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles

Weldeab Hailemichael — 3200 meter run

Natnael Kifle — 1600 meter run

Yemane Kifle — 800 meter run

William Lohr — 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run

Gabe Nash — 400 meter dash, 800 meter run

4x800 meter relay

Distance medley relay

Shuttle hurdle relay 

Sioux City West 

GIRLS

Maya Augustine — long jump

Holly Duax — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, long jump

Lily Juhnke — 100 meter dash

4x100 meter relay

BOYS

Levi Henn — high jump

Robert Johnson — high jump

Thomas Jefferson 

BOYS

Distance medley relay

