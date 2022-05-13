(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced tentative Class 4A state track qualifiers. Check out the complete list linked here (girls) and here (boys) and the list of area qualifiers below.
Abraham Lincoln
GIRLS
Abby LaSale — 400 meter hurdles
Jacee Tindall — shot put
Sprint medley relay
Distance medley relay
BOYS
JR Knauss — high jump
Braden LaSale — long jump
4x100 meter relay
4x200 meter relay
Sioux City East
GIRLS
Kaia Downs — 800 meter run, 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
Grace Erick — long jump
Elliana Harris — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash
Shuttle hurdle relay
4x100 meter relay
4x200 meter relay
BOYS
Destiny Adams — long jump
Logan Dolphin — high jump
Blake Hogancamp — shot put
Carson Pinkerton — 110 meter hurdles
Sioux City North
GIRLS
Elizabeth Jordan — 3000 meter run
Yanelli Luna — 400 meter dash
BOYS
Lorcan Christensen — 110 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles
Weldeab Hailemichael — 3200 meter run
Natnael Kifle — 1600 meter run
Yemane Kifle — 800 meter run
William Lohr — 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
Gabe Nash — 400 meter dash, 800 meter run
4x800 meter relay
Distance medley relay
Shuttle hurdle relay
Sioux City West
GIRLS
Maya Augustine — long jump
Holly Duax — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, long jump
Lily Juhnke — 100 meter dash
4x100 meter relay
BOYS
Levi Henn — high jump
Robert Johnson — high jump
Thomas Jefferson
BOYS
Distance medley relay