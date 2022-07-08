(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic baseball team is two wins away from playing a state baseball quarterfinal on their home field. But first, the Knights host OABCIG in a Class 2A district final.
The Knights' emergence as one of the final 32 teams remaining in Class 2A comes after a rollercoaster season in the Hawkeye Ten, in which they leaned on a productive and fast offense.
"Our guys have worked for this," said head coach Randy Snyder. "They're deserving of this. We've been an up and down team, but we're a very resilient group."
The Knights (18-16) showed their resiliency on Wednesday with a 6-2 win over West Monona in a district semifinal.
"We didn't play well," Snyder said. "That's probably an understatement, but we found a way to advance. We made the plays we had to."
A veteran coach like Snyder knows a win is a win, especially in the postseason.
"We didn't show anybody anything," Snyder said. "We know we can play better. It's a matter of us coaches getting it out of them."
Kuemper's up and down ride through the Hawkeye Ten prepped for them for the postseason grind.
The Knights posted an 8-12 record in Hawkeye Ten Conference action.
"There's no doubt we're battle-tested," Snyder said. "Having to develop pitchers aids us now. It doesn't look good on our record, but we played some good teams, and the guys put themselves in high-pressure moments."
The offense has produced a high clip this year with a .280 average and 6.6 runs per game.
Sophomore Benicio Lujano has been the top bat with a .366 average and 17 RBI, and Logan Sibenaller has a .308 average and 21 RBI. Senior Cal Wanninger leads the team with 28 RBI and a .308 average, and Cooper Pottebaum hits .299 with 20 RBI.
John Boes (.289, 17 RBI), Carter Putney (.287, 18 RBI), Max Irlmeier (.260, 13 RBI), Trevor Rial (.250, 11 RBI) and Koby Lampman (.226, 15 RBI) have also been productive parts to the Knights' offense.
Snyder credits his team's offensive success to the work of his assistant coach, Matt Lujano.
"He's done a great job of getting our guys better approaches at the plate," Snyder said. "If you hit the ball out of the strike zone better than a ball in the strike zone, that's a ball you look for. We're putting the ball in play more as the year goes on. I'm happy with what Coach Lujano has done.'
The Knights have shown off their speed with 162 stolen bases in 168 tries. Their 162 swipes rank third in Class 2A, led by 41 from Sibenaller. Putney has 21 steals while Lampman (17), Pottebaum (15), Rial (15), Lujano (12), Boes (10) and Tristan Janson (11) have also been prominent threats on the basepaths.
"Speed never goes into a slump," Snyder said. "Aggressiveness and speed are two things we preach a lot to the kids. We've used it on the basepaths and have a fast outfield. It adds to the dynamic because the pitcher has to hold us more than they would like."
Sibenaller has been the Knights' ace on the bump with a 3.17 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 42 innings, and Putney has a 3.32 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 innings. Freshman Mason Knerl and Wanninger complete the Knights' salty rotation with respective ERAs of 4.12 and 4.74. Knerl has 21 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings, and Wanninger has sent down a team-high 49 batters in 34 innings.
"Our pitching has gotten better," Snyder said. "They never go away, and they play well from behind."
The Knights want to put their savvy base running, improved pitching and potent offense to use on Saturday when they face OABCIG (9-10) in a district final.
The Falcons advanced to Saturday's contest after a 3-2 win over top-seeded Cherokee. Despite their sub-500 record, OABCIG has an efficient offense with a .340 team average and a +15 run differential.
Their presence in a district final might have surprised many, but they have Kuemper's full attention.
"They are no surprise to us," Snyder said. "I would compare them to Glenwood or Creston in our league. They do a lot of things well. Their pitchers throw a lot of strikes. We'll have our hands full. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will move on Saturday."
Check out the full interview with Coach Snyder below.