(KMAland) -- A new wrestling season is underway in Iowa. While KMA Sports plans to bring you its usual stellar content from KMAland duals, tournaments, wrestlers and coaches throughout the season, we're also bringing something new.
Every Friday, KMA Sports will talk with three standout wrestlers from across the state in the weekly "KMA Sports Wrestling Pulse." Continue to check this page throughout the season to hear from the state's best.
December 2nd -- Max Magayna (Columbus Catholic), CJ Walrath (West Burlington Notre Dame), Carter Freeman (Waukee Northwest)