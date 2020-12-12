(Council Bluffs) -- The weather outside was frightful but a pair of rivalry games were delightful in Council Bluffs on Friday night as St. Albert hosted Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Lewis Central.
GIRLS: LEWIS CENTRAL 64 vs ST. ALBERT 61
The night got started off with the Saintes off to a red hot start as in the first quarter they jumped out to a quick start and forced an early timeout for the Titans.
“We have one starter back and a lot of kids where this is only their second night stepping on the floor in a varsity game,” head coach Chris Hanafan said.
After one the Titans found themselves down 17-14. That’s when Pearl Reisz started to catch fire for the Saintes who finished with 13 in the first half and with some Lewis Central missed free throws St. Albert led at the half 39 to 32. Hanafan talked about how this team has battled adversity all season.
“We had to shut down for two weeks, so we had four practices and then had to shut down and restart. I told the girls that the hardest part was restarting, but I know these girls well enough and they know me well enough to know what the culture should look like,” Hanafan said. We just have to keep reassuring that as coaches, they’ve worked their tail off and tomorrow will be the first day we take off in 14 days because we had so much to put in so give our kids a lot of credit for sucking it up and getting it done.”
Throughout the second half the Titans were able to keep it close with a big help from freshman Lucy Scott who came off the bench and led the way in scoring for Lewis Central with 19.
“She is still learning, but she’s played a lot of basketball and put in a lot of time in and it shows,” Hanafan said. “Her ability to shoot the ball is what makes her really dangerous and when we’ve got shooters on the floor that can also get to the hole she becomes pretty handy.”
Lewis Central continued to fight and battle until taking their first lead of the ball game with just under three minutes remaining in the game With 60 seconds remaining the Titans found themselves up 62-61 and held on to win thanks to a couple free throws and a tremendous defensive stand on the final possession to force a Saintes miss, resulting in victory.
Lewis Central moves on to 2-0 on the season and will face Norwalk on Tuesday. St. Albert falls to 1-3 and will face Underwood on Monday.
BOYS: ST. ALBERT 66 LEWIS CENTRAL 59
In the boys action the Falcons of St. Albert were able to see a familiar face return to the floor for the first time this season as they controlled a close game for a victory.
“We knew they were going to be very physical and I was really proud of our boys as they matched up and fought hard. We gutted it out and hit the shots when we needed to,” head coach Larry Peterson said. “I’m really proud with how tough we were metally and physically.”
Helping to boost the team's mental mindset was a friendly face for the Falcons. Last season's leading scorer Sam Rallis. Rallis missed the first three games after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder from the football season. Peterson spoke on having his senior back.
“It was awesome to have him back, not just from a coaching standpoint but the team was excited to get him back. Everybody just feeds off of him and as you saw from the game he just brings a whole nother level, defensively and offensively,” Peterson said. “Getting him back is a big addition for sure.”
Rallis finished his debut in the 2020 season with 16 points. Leading the way for the Falcons however was Jeff Miller who finished with 23 points and says he felt confident.
“Honestly I was just feeling it right off my shot, I could tell if some were going in or some were going to get a lucky roll but I was just having a great night,” Miller said.
St. Albert held on to a six point lead the majority of the game and achieved win number one in 2020. Now the 1-3 Falcons will face AHSTW on Saturday. Lewis Central falls to 2-1 on the year and will take on Norwalk on Tuesday. Peterson spoke on win number one.
“It’s incredible, we needed this bad to show them that hey we can win against those big schools, just again proud of how tough they were tonight,” Peterson said.
To see the interviews from tonight's game click below.