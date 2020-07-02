Softball

(KMAland) -- Regional softball pairings are out. Here's a look at all the regional matchups involving KMAland teams.

CLASS 1A

Regional action begins July 13th, with quarterfinals on the 15th, semis on the 17th and finals on the 20th 

Region 2

Westwood at Whiting

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Griswold at CAM

Woodbine at Riverside

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Quarterfinals: Westwood/Whiting at Newell-Fonda, Audubon/CRB vs. Glidden-Ralston/Ar-We-Va at Audubon, CAM/Griswold at Exira-EHK, Riverside/Woodbine vs. West Harrison/Boyer Valley at Riverside.

Semifinals: at Newell-Fonda and Exira-EHK

Final: at TBD

Region 3

Southwest Valley at Lamoni

Fremont-Mills at Bedford

East Mills at Lenox

Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Essex at Central Decatur

Stanton at Sidney

Quarterfinals: Lamoni/SW Valley at Wayne, Lenox/East Mills vs. Fremont-Mills/Bedford at Bedford, Diagonal/Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars, Central Decatur/Essex vs. Stanton/Sidney at Central Decatur

Semifinals: at Twin Cedars and Wayne 

Final: at TBD

Region 5

Orient-Macksburg at East Union

Murray at Melcher-Dallas 

Quarterfinals: East Union/O-M at Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas/Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys 

Semis: at Collins-Maxwell and Martensdale-St. Marys

Final: at TBD

Region 6 

Moravia at Sigourney 

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Quarterfinals: Moravia/Sigourney vs. English Valleys/Montezuma at Sigourney, Seymour/Moulton-Udell at North Mahaska

Semis: at Lynnville-Sully and Winfield-Mt. Union

Final: at TBD

CLASS 2A 

Regional action begins July 13th, with quarterfinals on the 15th, semis on the 17th and finals on the 20th.

Region 1 

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Quarterfinals: IKM-Manning/AHSTW at West Monona, Treynor at St. Albert, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley at Underwood, MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia

Semis: at West Monona and Underwood

Final: at TBD

Region 2 

Quarterfinals: Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley,

Semis: at Mount Ayr and Earlham

Final: at TBD

CLASS 3A

Regional action begins on July 15th with semis on the 17th and 20th. 

Region 2 

Greene County at Kuemper Catholic

OABCIG vs. Bishop Heelan at Briar Cliff

Semis: at Humboldt and MOC-Floyd Valley

Final: at TBD

Region 3 

Creston at Des Moines Christian

Clarinda at Atlantic 

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Quarterfinals: Creston/Des Moines Christian vs. North Polk/Saydel at North Polk, Atlantic/Clarinda vs. Shenandoah/Red Oak @ Atlantic.

Final: at TBD

CLASS 4A

Action begins in Class 4A with the quarterfinals on the 16th. Semifinals are on the 18th with finals on the 21st. 

Region 1 

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig

Semis: Carroll/Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Final: TBD

Region 4 

Lewis Central at Glenwood

Semis: Lewis Central/Glenwood at Harlan

Final: TBD

CLASS 5A 

Class 5A begins first round action on July 16th with semis on the 18th and the finals on the 21st. 

Region 1 

Sioux City East at Sioux City West

Semis: SC East/SC West at Sioux City North

Final: TBD

Region 2 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln

Semis: TJ/AL at Johnston

Finals: TBD