(KMAland) -- Regional softball pairings are out. Here's a look at all the regional matchups involving KMAland teams.
CLASS 1A
Regional action begins July 13th, with quarterfinals on the 15th, semis on the 17th and finals on the 20th
Region 2
Westwood at Whiting
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Griswold at CAM
Woodbine at Riverside
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Quarterfinals: Westwood/Whiting at Newell-Fonda, Audubon/CRB vs. Glidden-Ralston/Ar-We-Va at Audubon, CAM/Griswold at Exira-EHK, Riverside/Woodbine vs. West Harrison/Boyer Valley at Riverside.
Semifinals: at Newell-Fonda and Exira-EHK
Final: at TBD
Region 3
Southwest Valley at Lamoni
Fremont-Mills at Bedford
East Mills at Lenox
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Essex at Central Decatur
Stanton at Sidney
Quarterfinals: Lamoni/SW Valley at Wayne, Lenox/East Mills vs. Fremont-Mills/Bedford at Bedford, Diagonal/Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars, Central Decatur/Essex vs. Stanton/Sidney at Central Decatur
Semifinals: at Twin Cedars and Wayne
Final: at TBD
Region 5
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
Quarterfinals: East Union/O-M at Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas/Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys
Semis: at Collins-Maxwell and Martensdale-St. Marys
Final: at TBD
Region 6
Moravia at Sigourney
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Quarterfinals: Moravia/Sigourney vs. English Valleys/Montezuma at Sigourney, Seymour/Moulton-Udell at North Mahaska
Semis: at Lynnville-Sully and Winfield-Mt. Union
Final: at TBD
CLASS 2A
Regional action begins July 13th, with quarterfinals on the 15th, semis on the 17th and finals on the 20th.
Region 1
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center
Quarterfinals: IKM-Manning/AHSTW at West Monona, Treynor at St. Albert, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley at Underwood, MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia
Semis: at West Monona and Underwood
Final: at TBD
Region 2
Quarterfinals: Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley,
Semis: at Mount Ayr and Earlham
Final: at TBD
CLASS 3A
Regional action begins on July 15th with semis on the 17th and 20th.
Region 2
Greene County at Kuemper Catholic
OABCIG vs. Bishop Heelan at Briar Cliff
Semis: at Humboldt and MOC-Floyd Valley
Final: at TBD
Region 3
Creston at Des Moines Christian
Clarinda at Atlantic
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Quarterfinals: Creston/Des Moines Christian vs. North Polk/Saydel at North Polk, Atlantic/Clarinda vs. Shenandoah/Red Oak @ Atlantic.
Final: at TBD
CLASS 4A
Action begins in Class 4A with the quarterfinals on the 16th. Semifinals are on the 18th with finals on the 21st.
Region 1
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
Semis: Carroll/Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Final: TBD
Region 4
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Semis: Lewis Central/Glenwood at Harlan
Final: TBD
CLASS 5A
Class 5A begins first round action on July 16th with semis on the 18th and the finals on the 21st.
Region 1
Sioux City East at Sioux City West
Semis: SC East/SC West at Sioux City North
Final: TBD
Region 2
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln
Semis: TJ/AL at Johnston
Finals: TBD