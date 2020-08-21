(KMAland) -- It's here!
The high school football season begins tonight with three Week 0 games being played across the state, so let's take a look at the most intriguing KMAland game of each week of the 2020 season.
Week 0: Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
It's the battle of the Valleys. Southwest Valley was 3-6 last year, but returns a lot, 94 percent of their production to be exact. I think quarterback Brendan Knapp is a serious threat to put together a 1,000-yard season with both his arm and legs. The T-Wolves also have some pieces around him that are a year older and this team could be one to keep an eye on.
Their opponent is no slouch, either. The Wolverines went 3-7 last year, which was three more wins than they had achieved in the past three years. Nathan Russell threw the pigskin all over the place and the Wolverines put up points and yards in droves at times. They have another new coach, Duane Matthess, and I'm excited to see what they look like under his new system. I'm really high on both these teams coming into the year and this should give us a good idea of where they are at. You can listen to Nodaway Valley/Southwest Valley tonight on KMA-FM 99.1 with yours truly and Austin McNorton on the call.
Week 1: East Mills at Lenox
I'm intrigued by this game because I don't really know what to expect. East Mills lit up scoreboards last season thanks to Michael Schafer and Nic Duysen. However, both playmakers have since graduated. They had many other weapons besides those two, though, and I'm excited to see how those guys step up and fill the voids. Also, who will play quarterback for East Mills? Because usually whoever does puts up lots of yards and points.
While East Mills tosses the pigskin all over the yard, Lenox likes to ground and pound, as was evident with Colton Gordon and Drew Venteicher both going over 1,000 yards last year. Both have graduated, so they need to be replaced, but quarterback Cullen Wood returns. Who will step up for Lenox's ground game? What will the contrasting styles between East Mills and Lenox look like on August 28th? You can find out when I call this game alongside Jesse Cox on the KMAX-Stream next Friday night.
Week 2: Treynor at Glenwood
Another game that intrigues me because of the great unknown. Treynor was an absolute force in Class 1A last season, but they lost essentially all of their quantifiable offensive production from a year ago. They seem like they are in a position to reload with few problems, but we don't know that quite yet. We should have a much clearer picture by Week 2.
Glenwood was also a force that was decimated by graduations. Zach Carr, John Palmer, Dominic Robertson and Cole Mayberry are all gone after being the dudes last season. I'm curious what the new-look Glenwood will look like against a new-look Treynor. We will find out soon enough.
Week 3: East Union at CAM
I'm going to make the bold prediction that there will be plenty of points in this game. East Union returns 97 percent of last year's production and Gus McNeill is a year older. I have been really high on the Eagles heading into the season. This game could prove me right, or wrong.
CAM is going to be a tough team for any opponent. Lane Spieker was a beast last year and he's only going to get better as he gets older. Stopping him will be easier said than done. This game will be fun, and could go a ways in determining who wins this district.
Week 4: Riverside at Tri-Center
This might look on paper like an intriguing choice, but hear me out. I would not be surprised to see Riverside turn some heads this season. I don't think it's crazy to say they enter this game 3-0, or at least 2-1. The Bulldogs are in the third year of the Darrell Frain era, Austin Kremkoski put together some stellar numbers last year and they always seem to get better as the season goes on.
As for Tri-Center, they have to replace the prolific Bryson Freeberg and the bruising Trevor Carlson. I imagine they will have settled in by this point after opening the season with IKM-Manning, Underwood and Sidney. This game will likely serve as a district championship elimination game between two teams that are just starting to play their best football. It could be a sneaky good game in Neola on September 18th.
Week 5: Shenandoah at Clarinda
The Page County Super Bowl. Enough said. This district is much more open than maybe it has been in year's past and this could be a toss-up game. The Mustangs return some pieces from last season and Zayne Zwickel will be fully comfortable with the offense by then, if he isn't already. Plus, Clarinda always brings out the best in Shenandoah.
Speaking of Clarinda, this is their second year under Collin Bevins. They turned heads last year, which might make a year like that an expectation this year. Michael Shull balled out in last year's Page County Super Bowl, can he do it again?
Week 6: Fremont-Mills at CAM
If I was listing these games in order of most intriguing, this would likely be at the top. Both these teams were state quarterfinalists last season. I don't think it's crazy to say this game ends up being between a pair of state-ranked unbeatens.
Plus, watching Lane Spieker and Seth Malcom go against the opposing defenses already has me excited and this game is still seven weeks away. This should be a doozy in Anita on October 2nd. This game could be 22-14 or 72-66, who knows, but I'm sure it will be worth the price of admission.
Week 7: Lewis Central at Harlan
Chalk this up as another game that could be between a pair of state-ranked unbeatens. The Titans have been to the dome the past two years and are looking to make it a tradition. They have at least two Division I prospects in Thomas Fidone and Hunter Deyo, but have some question marks elsewhere, however, I think they are still the favorite in 3A District 9.
That being said, they did lose a district game last year....to Harlan. The Cyclones also have a D1 prospect of their own -- Will McLaughlin. Their defense figures to be nasty, it's just a matter of sorting out the offense. Lewis Central/Harlan in mid-October with a district championship potentially at stake is high school football at it's finest, now let's just see if it happens.
Week 8: All of them
Yes, every single playoff game intrigues me because we have no idea what the matchups will be, or how they will be formulated. There's going to be some lopsided ones, but I imagine there's going to be some real salty ones, too.
We hope you join KMA Sports on what promises to be a wild ride through the 2020 football season, so let's get to it tonight in Corning, shall we?