(KMAland) -- The Predicament has released their latest state wrestling rankings.
The list of ranked KMAland Wrestlers can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
Teams: 3. Logan-Magnolia
106: 2. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 4. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 7. Dalton Ervin (Moravia), 9. Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley)
113: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 7. John Schroder (Riverside)
120: 5. Jace Rose (Riverside), 8. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)
126: 3. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 8. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 10. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
132: 2. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 4. Westin Allen (Underwood)
138: 1. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 3. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas), Jakson Cobb (Wayne)
145: 7. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 10. Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley)
152: 1. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr), 6. Connor Golston (Moravia)
160: 5. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), 9. Jackson Wray (East Mills)
170: 5. Cael McLaren (St. Albert), 8. Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
182: 10. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center)
195: 7. Corey Coleman (Treynor), 10. Dalton Calkins (Southwest Valley)
220: 3. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley)
285: 3. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 5. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia), 8. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley)
CLASS 2A
Teams: 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
126: 6. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 10. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
145: 2. Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 4. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), 9. Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan)
152: 1. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
170: 5. Mitchell Joines (West Delaware)
182: 2. Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M), 10. Cole Ridnour (Clarinda)
195: 6. Jesse Schwery (Harlan), 8. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)
220: 3. Crew Howard (Clarinda), 10. Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)
CLASS 3A
126: 8. Nick Walters (Sioux City North)