Creston-OM Wrestling
Buy Now
Photo Courtesy of Joe Moore at J&C Moore Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- The Predicament has released their latest state wrestling rankings. 

The complete rankings can be found here. 

The list of ranked KMAland Wrestlers can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A

Teams: 3. Logan-Magnolia

106: 2. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 4. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 7. Dalton Ervin (Moravia), 9. Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley)

113: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 7. John Schroder (Riverside)

120: 5. Jace Rose (Riverside), 8. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)

126: 3. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 8. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 10. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)

132: 2. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 4. Westin Allen (Underwood)

138: 1. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 3. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas), Jakson Cobb (Wayne)

145: 7. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 10. Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley)

152: 1. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr), 6. Connor Golston (Moravia) 

160: 5. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), 9. Jackson Wray (East Mills)

170: 5. Cael McLaren (St. Albert), 8. Denver Pauley (AHSTW)

182: 10. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center)

195: 7. Corey Coleman (Treynor), 10. Dalton Calkins (Southwest Valley)

220: 3. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley)

285: 3. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 5. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia), 8. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley)

CLASS 2A 

Teams: 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

126: 6. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 10. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)

145: 2. Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 4. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), 9. Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan)

152: 1. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

170: 5. Mitchell Joines (West Delaware)

182: 2. Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M), 10. Cole Ridnour (Clarinda) 

195: 6. Jesse Schwery (Harlan), 8. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)

220: 3. Crew Howard (Clarinda), 10. Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)

CLASS 3A 

126: 8. Nick Walters (Sioux City North) 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.