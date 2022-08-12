It’s here at last. The 2022 college football season is only two weeks away. It’s hard to believe fall is nearing because it still feels like the surface of the sun outdoors, but nevertheless, football will be played on our television screens every week from now until February. That’s something to get excited about.
In this preview, I divided teams into three categories in terms of the national landscape: The Top Dogs, On the Fringe, and Dark Horses. Remember, these are all my opinions and analyses of teams that could potentially find themselves in the College Football Playoff conversation come December. Because this is all my opinion, it’s completely correct and I don’t expect to hear any sort of disagreement whatsoever.
Jokes aside, let’s get into it.
The Top Dogs
I hate to be a Debbie Downer, but I don’t expect much parity at the very top of the college football world this year, which is why there are only two names in this category. These two teams are virtually write-ins for the College Football Playoff already.
Alabama Crimson Tide
2021 Record: 13-2
2021 Final Ranking: No. 2
It must be nice being able to refer to a season in which you had the Heisman trophy winner, the defensive player of the year, won the SEC championship and made it to the national title game as a “rebuilding year,” but that’s how Alabama head coach Nick Saban referred to his team’s 2021 campaign.
“Rebuilding year.” Seriously?
Ridiculous Saban quotes aside, it’s another well-deserved preseason No. 1 ranking for the Tide. Reigning Heisman quarterback Bryce Young will be back under center, while Will Anderson Jr., who is largely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will once again be leading Alabama’s prolific pass rush.
It’s cliche, but of all the incredible teams Saban has coached during his legendary tenure in Tuscaloosa, his 2022 roster could be one of the most talented yet. Alabama returns the core of an elite defensive unit, including Anderson, linebacker Henry To’otTo’o and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry.
On offense, Saban hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in blue-chip receivers Jermaine Burton from Georgia and Tyler Harrell from Louisville, both of whom will contribute immediately.
I won’t be surprised if the Tide have a big fat zero in the loss column when it’s all said and done. Go ahead and just give them a playoff bid already.
Ohio State Buckeyes
2021 Record: 11-2
2021 Final Ranking: No. 6
Similar to Alabama, Ohio State is a juggernaut program that possesses an absolutely loaded roster.
Despite a Rose Bowl victory over Utah, the end of the 2021 campaign definitely left a bad taste in the mouths of the Buckeyes. They got smoked by their bitter rival Michigan, missed out on the Big Ten title game and failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff.
That will not be the case this season.
C.J. Stroud enters the year as the favorite to hoist the Heisman trophy and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is almost certainly going to be the first receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. The only thing that held back Ryan Day’s squad last year was defense, which is bound to improve off a uncharacteristically dismal season. The Buckeyes brought in former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who led a unit that terrorized Big 12 offenses last season.
With guys like DE J.T. Tuimoloau, LB Tommy Eichenberg and CB Denzel Burke returning, this Buckeye defensive contingent figures to be much improved from a season ago. Still, the offense will be the moneymaker for the boys in Columbus.
Expect big things from Ohio State this year and I advise everyone to get used to hearing FOX commentator Gus Johnson belt out “SMITH-NJIGBAAA!!!”
On the Fringe
This is where it gets fun. Alabama and Ohio State are the only two clear Top Dogs in college football entering the 2022 season, but there are a plethora of teams who could make a run at a playoff appearance if the stars align. We’ll refer to these squads as teams who are “on the fringe.”
Georgia Bulldogs
2021 Record: 14-1
2021 Final Ranking: No. 1
It’s odd to label the defending national champions as a fringe team, but Georgia has a multitude of holes to fill from last year’s dominant group.
Stetson Bennett returns after a solid 2021 season, meaning there won’t be any transition needed at quarterback, which helps. Other pieces like WR Adonai Mitchell and TE Brock Bowers will also be back on the field for the Bulldogs, so the offense shouldn’t look drastically different compared to a year ago.
The defense, on the other hand, will look drastically different.
The Bulldogs had eight (8!) defenders taken in the NFL Draft in April, five of which were first-round selections. Losing that much elite talent is going to require major adjustments from head coach Kirby Smart.
DT Jalen Carter, LBs Nolan Smith and Robert Beal, as well as DBs Kelee Ringo and Tykee Smith were all pretty important cogs in the national title machine in 2021, but that’s as far as the list goes. The rest is yet to be seen.
The Dawgs will still be contenders in the SEC and on a national scale, don’t get me wrong, but I just can’t quite list them as a Top Dog with the need to replace so many great players.
Utah Utes
2021 Record: 10-4
2021 Final Ranking: No. 12
Even though they lost, the Utes grabbed the attention of everyone watching the latest installment of the Rose Bowl when they hung with Ohio State tit for tat.
Now they need to capitalize on that attention.
QB Cameron Rising comes back to lead Utah’s offense following a season in which he was inserted as the starter in week four and went on to be one of the best signal-callers in the PAC-12. RB Tavion Thomas, a 240-pound wrecking ball who rushed for just over 1,000 yards and a whopping 21 touchdowns last season, also returns to Salt Lake, giving the Utes a very balanced offensive attack.
The loss of All-American LB Devin Lloyd to the NFL will certainly hurt, but long-tenured head coach Kyle Whittingham has a knack for putting together adequate defenses. Utah was plagued with injuries on this side of the ball last season, so much so that it was forced to plug a running back in the secondary for the Rose Bowl. Now that everyone is healthy and ready to go, the defense should be back to what we’re used to seeing.
The Utes aren’t the most talented team in this preview by any means, but with an extremely deep roster and a favorable schedule, expect them to be in playoff contention.
Baylor Bears
2021 Record: 12-2
2021 Final Ranking: No. 5
Oklahoma and Texas are the Vegas favorites to win the Big 12, which makes no sense, because Baylor is better than both. The Bears finished a milestone 2021 season with a conference championship and a Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss, but they could be even better this year.
When the Baylor offense is mentioned, the high-flying days of Robert Griffin III probably come to mind (remember when they hung 70 points on Iowa State? Yikes.). It’s a much different team now, though, and the age-old saying that football is won in the trenches will ring true for Baylor this season.
QB Blake Shapen will step in to take over starting responsibilities after Gerry Bohannon’s departure to South Florida via the transfer portal. With four of last year’s starting big hogs returning, Shapen will have the privilege of working behind one of the best offensive lines in the entire country.
Defensively, with the return of leading pass rushers Gabe Hall, Siaki Ika and T.J. Franklin, the amount of depth Baylor possesses up front is absurd.
As long as the Bears can get consistency from the skill positions and ball-handlers on offense, they should win the Big 12 and put themselves in a prime spot for playoff contention come November.
Michigan Wolverines
2021 Record: 12-2
2021 Final Ranking: No. 3
Jim Harbaugh finally got the monkey off his back last season with a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a playoff appearance.
The Wolverines’ roaring 2021 campaign ended with a whimper in the national semifinals at the hands of eventual national champion Georgia, showing there’s still a clear gap between themselves and the truly elite college football teams. Still, though, Michigan has the pieces to put together another exceptional season.
QB Cade McNamara returns to lead the offense, while Blake Corum and Donavan Edwards could be the most explosive RB tandem in college football. On top of that, Michigan brings back four players from a unit that won the 2021 Joe Moore Award for best offensive line in the nation, meaning the running lanes will be plentiful for both dynamic backs.
The biggest loss Michigan endured in the offseason is Aidan Hutchinson, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft. Replacing a game-wrecker like Hutchinson is nearly impossible.
Michigan will lack the defensive prowess it had last year, but the offense will probably be improved and sans road dates with Iowa and Ohio State, the Wolverines will enjoy a relatively light regular season schedule. Expect them to be in the top 10 every week.
Texas A&M Aggies
2021 Record: 8-4
2021 Final Ranking: N/A
Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have been a topic of conversation on many fronts throughout the offseason, sometimes good, sometimes bad. But there’s one thing for sure: this team is ready to take a massive leap in 2022.
Zach Calzada’s transfer to conference rival Auburn blindsided the masses, so there are still quite a few questions to be answered at the quarterback position. Haynes King returns for his sophomore campaign after sitting behind Calzada last year, while Max Johnson enters as a transfer from LSU.
Even though those two are battling it out in fall camp as we speak, there is enough potential on the roster to make Aggie fans rightfully ecstatic for this season.
Fisher landed some blockbuster signees in the offseason en route to inking the best recruiting class in the country. Most notably, Texas A&M brings in the nation’s top-ranked freshman wide receiver (Evan Stewart) and top-ranked freshman tight end (Jake Johnson).
Still, I’m not completely convinced that this is the year Texas A&M truly reaches the pinnacle.
With so much inexperience, uncertainty surrounding the game’s most important position and a brutal SEC schedule, I think Texas A&M could still be a year away from true title contention. Regardless, things are looking up in College Station and the Aggies will undoubtedly be a top-15 team all season
Other Teams on the Fringe
Clemson Tigers
2021 Record: 10-3
2021 Final Ranking: No. 14
After a half-decade of being a perennial top dog, the Tigers took a bit of a step back last season. Granted, they still won 10 games and beat Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, but it wasn’t up to the standard they’ve set for themselves. Clemson will need vastly improved play from QB DJ Uiagalelei but the defense should be great again, despite the loss of coordinator Brent Venables. The ACC will be one of the most interesting leagues in college football and I expect Clemson to be right back in the thick of things.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2021 Record: 11-2
2021 Final Ranking: No. 8
Marcus Freeman steps in as the new head coach in South Bend after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. The Irish were on the cusp of a playoff spot in 2021, but narrowly missed out before losing to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner continue to battle for the starting QB spot, but the run game will be the focus offensively as they return one of the nation’s best RBs in Chris Tyree and will likely have the edge up front against most opponents on their schedule. The Irish are a surefire top 15 team again this year.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2021 Record: 12-2
2021 Final Ranking: No. 7
Oklahoma State was quite literally two yards away from a College Football Playoff appearance last season. First team All-Big 12 QB Spencer Sanders returns along with the bulk of his receiving corps from last year. The Cowboys also bring back a few pieces from a defense that led the conference in just about every statistical category possible. The non-conference schedule is light and the Cowboys are firmly in the Big 12 title picture with the potential to vault themselves into national contention once again.
Michigan State Spartans
2021 Record: 11-2
2021 Final Ranking: No. 9
Mel Tucker was a popular candidate for national coach of the year in 2021 and he went nuclear in the transfer portal to build another solid team for 2022. QB Payton Thorne is back and so is his favorite target, Jayden Reed, who eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards last season. The Big Ten East is a war zone, so don’t expect a clean record from the Spartans, but they have a golden opportunity to play spoiler with both Ohio State and Michigan on the schedule. An upset win over either (or both) would put them in the playoff discussion.
Oklahoma Sooners
2021 Record: 11-2
2021 Final Ranking: No. 10
It’s nearly impossible to predict how Brent Venables’ first season as the Oklahoma head coach will pan out. The Sooners endured a roster makeover thanks in large part to the mass exodus from Norman to Los Angeles. QB Dillon Gabriel, known for leading UCF to some fantastic seasons, transferred in and is expected to be Oklahoma's starting quarterback. Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims return to lead the receiver room, so there’s a lot of experience on offense. I’m going to assume the Sooners will contend in the Big 12 and remain nationally relevant, but my confidence level in that statement is shaky.
Dark Horses
Let’s rapid fire through some teams that I believe could spring up the rankings and raise some eyebrows this season.
USC Trojans: It’s weird to even consider a team on the national level following a four-win season, but with the arrival of Lincoln Riley and the incredible work he’s done to improve the roster already, the Trojans deserve it. Heisman candidate QB Caleb Williams followed him to Los Angeles and Oregon transfer RB Travis Dye is one of the most exciting backs in the country. Can Riley catch lightning in a bottle in year one? It’s certainly possible.
Pittsburgh Panthers: As I continue to reiterate, the ACC is going to be fascinating this season. Kenny Pickett was the first QB taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, but Pitt replaced him with a blue-chip transfer from USC, Kedon Slovis. There’s a legitimate possibility that the Panthers don't play a ranked team all year, so we could see double digits in the win column, meaning another ACC title could be in the cards.
Wisconsin Badgers: RB Braelon Allen took the college football world by storm last year, racking up 1,298 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 10 starts as a 17-year-old true freshman. Now he returns to keep running through defenders behind an offensive line that is consistently one of the best in the land. With QB Graham Mertz returning as well, the Badgers are the favorite to represent the Big Ten West in the conference title game and from there, who knows what could happen.
NC State Wolfpack: QB Devin Leary comes back after a stellar 2021 season. The running back room, which NC State relied heavily upon a year ago, looks a lot different, so that will be something to monitor with Dave Doeren’s squad. That said, the Wolfpack may have been the most injured team in college football last season and still managed to win nine games. Expect NC State to make some noise in the ACC, which again, is anybody’s for the taking in 2022.
Kentucky Wildcats: A Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa capped off a solid 2021 season for Mark Stoops’ boys. QB Will Levis is back in Lexington with big expectations, mainly on the NFL Draft front. The return of leading rusher Chris Rodriguez is big, too. The SEC East is inarguably the significantly weaker division of the two, giving the Wildcats an outside shot of getting to the conference championship game if they can knock off Georgia, which they’ll play at home this season.