(KMAland) -- Welcome in one and all to another rousing rendition of Thinking Tuesday. I’m writing this right before I pass out for the night, so you will be able to enjoy some thoughts once you rise from your own evening of sleep. Here are 22 things on the mind:
1. Man, I’m having some trouble with this whole Deion Sanders thing. It’s not the trouble some of you or some others might be having. I looooove Deion Sanders. I’ve loved him since about 1991. I still love him. What I don’t love is the over-exaggeration and outright rooting we are seeing from some members of the media. I believe I heard a sideline reporter refer to Colorado as “we.”
Gus Johnson didn’t have a whole lot of credibility left in my eyes, but Mark Jones sure did lose quite a bit on Saturday night. Of course, Colorado and Deion are a huge story, but it sure seems like many media members are trying to get on the boat lest they get blacklisted for access. It reminds me a bit of how ESPN acted towards 2005 USC and Tim Tebow.
2. That said, Deion is 100% real in comparison to the supposed greatest team of all-time (that didn’t even win the national championship) and the overrated proselytizer.
3. Are the Dallas Cowboys the greatest team in NFL history? Is Micah Parsons the greatest defensive player — nay, player — of all-time? Is Mike McCarthy just what Dak Prescott needed? In other words, DO YOU BELIEVE NOW?!
4. See what I did there?
5. I’m out on the dual game thing for Monday Night Football. It’s just too hard to keep track of both games, Monday Night Raw, all of the baseball going on, work and my kids’ homework all at the same time. Just give me some version of Saints/Cardinals/Texans/Bucs/Browns and call it a day.
6. Is there anything worse than someone getting death threats or receiving other kinds of vitriol or for something that happens in professional or collegiate athletics? The latest comes after the Colorado State safety lit up Travis Hunter after the play. That was a pretty unclean play. Dirty, if you will. No need to threaten to murder this man for it, though. That’s insane stuff.
7. There was a time on these Thinking Tuesdays where I was thinking a lot about where teams from KMAland were ranked in the BCMoore Rankings. For some reason, I stopped thinking about that on Tuesdays. Maybe it was because of some of those funky lines from last week. That said…
8. KMAland is well represented in Class 8-Player with three teams ranked in the top five and another in the top nine. CAM is No. 1 — and 10 points ahead of Bedford at No. 2. Lenox is No. 5 and Audubon comes in at No. 9.
9. Logan-Magnolia is the top-ranked Class A team, coming in at No. 13 this week. IKM-Manning is No. 15, Riverside is No. 17, Tri-Center is No. 18 and Central Decatur is No. 19.
10. Underwood took a big leap into the top spot in Class 1A while Treynor has moved into the No. 5 position. AHSTW is No. 7. Shenandoah’s move down to 1A might actually prove to be more difficult than if they had stayed in 2A, huh?
11. Kuemper Catholic is 2-2 on the season, but they have played the No. 3 ranked schedule in Class 2A. And with that in mind, they are ranked No. 4 via BCMoore. Clarinda is at No. 9.
12. Would you take a look at this? In Class 3A, two teams that will meet in Creston on Friday night — Creston and Harlan — are ranked No. 1 (Creston) and No. 2 (Harlan). And it is very, very tight with Creston holding a 115.77 point total and Harlan at 113.31. Factor in the home field advantage, and the Panthers are a slight 4.73 favorite going into Friday night.
13. There’s another pretty good game lined up in Class 4A on Friday night, and it’s Lewis Central hosting Glenwood (on the KMAX-Stream). The Titans are No. 3 in 4A while Glenwood is at No. 9. By the way, Lewis Central has played Class 4A’s toughest schedule.
14. This is the best weekend of college football matchups in recent memory. Take a look:
Florida State at Clemson, 11 AM (ABC)
Colorado at Oregon, 2:30 PM (ABC)
UCLA at Utah, 2:30 PM (FOX)
Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 PM (CBS)
Oregon State at Washington State, 6:00 PM (FOX)
Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6:30 PM (NBC)
Iowa at Penn State, 6:30 PM (CBS)
Goodness.
15. By the way, yesterday during the Upon Further Review open, I mentioned all of these games except for Clemson/Florida State. Trevor Maeder jumped in with all kinds of “why aren’t you talking about (my subject)” energy and said: “Clemson and Florida State are playing, too.” Guess what, Trev? I was only talking about the ranked vs. ranked matchups. Jerk!
16. Do you guys/gals think the Atlanta Braves will ever win again?
17. Lindsey Sonderman, Ethan Eichhorn, Landon Bendgen. They’re all No. 1 ranked runners in the state of Iowa in their respective classes for cross country. Treyton Schaapherder, meanwhile, was ranked No. 1 just last week and moved down to No. 2 this week. Regardless, this is truly the golden age of cross country in KMAland.
18. So, The Rock finally came back to the Smackdown on Friday night. It was quite the surprise, and it was quite the awesome. For some reason, though, FOX (and USA on Monday nights) think they need to bleep out the so-called “naughty words.” Don’t they know God didn’t create naughty words?
19. Today is National Butterscotch Pudding Day. A big, big, big day for Trevor Maeder, who once said that his favorite sack lunch would entail a cheese stick, a turkey sandwich and butterscotch pudding. Yes, we are talking about a grown man. Why not throw a Kool-Aid squeezer in for a nice drink, Trev?!
20. I was curious on what football statistics does a KMAlnder lead the state in? Here they are:
•Myles Wegher, Sioux City East (longest reception — 88 yards)
•Owen Garside, Boyer Valley & Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr (5 INT)
•Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (151 interception yards)
•Cael Witt, Tri-Center (15 punt returns)
•Kayden Hawley, Clarinda (13.9 punt return average)
•Kase Coleman, Bedford (24 touchbacks)
•Tommy Fitzsimmons, Kuemper Catholic (49.0 punt average)
21. OK, I’m tired.
22. Goodnight. But also good morning when you read this. Hope you got some good sleep.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.