(Council Bluffs) — Abraham Lincoln used an outstanding defensive effort in the third quarter Tuesday night to get back to the State Tournament with a 58-43 win over Southeast Polk.
The Lynx (19-4) held the Rams to just three points in the third to pull away for the win and move into the 17th State Tournament in school history and first since 2016.
“This is such an awesome group of kids,” said AL Head Coach Jason Isaacson. “They’ve put in so much work and for them to get to this point is really fun. We’re going to enjoy it for a day, take a day off and get to work.”
The game was nearly even through the first 16 minutes. The Lynx -- plagued by first half foul trouble — opened up a 13-12 lead after one, but surrendered the lead right before halftime on a putback by Dominic Caggiano to put Southeast Polk up 25-24 at the break.
That’s when the Lynx stepped on the gas and tightened up the defense. Josh Dix got a steal and dunk to start the frame. AL scored the first six points of the quarter and outscored the Rams 17-3 in the quarter — highlighted by a tip-dunk and an and-one from Noah Sandbothe — to lead 41-28.
“We got in a little foul trouble in the first half, so we knew we had to keep our composure,” said Dix. “In the third quarter, we knew we had to get defensive stops to end the game and we did that.”
“These games never go how you think,” said Isaacson. “Jamison (Gruber) getting three fouls and maybe played three minutes in the first half. We felt pretty good at halftime knowing that. If he could clean it up and adjust to how they were officiating, and we could get him or the whole second half, we felt good. He gave us a spark.”
The fourth quarter was nearly even with AL making 11-of-12 at the free throw line to get the win. The Lynx owned a 33-23 advantage on the glass in the win.
“We thought that should be in our favor tonight, but it wasn’t at first,” said Isaacson. “They were just going after it. Coach (Alan) Jenkins is a hard-nosed coach and gets them ready to play.”
Sandbothe led AL with 21 points and seven rebounds. Dix had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Gruber had 12 points and four assists in limited minutes due to foul trouble.
The Lynx drew the six seed in next week’s State Tournament and will play third-seeded Ames (17-3) next Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Des Moines.
“We’re just ready to go and play, ready to go make a run,” said Isaacson. “It’s going to be similar to this. We’ve got to execute a little bit better, adjust and not put us in some situations where we will foul. These guys have played so much together and play great together, we just want to go play. We don’t care who, we just want to get down there.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Dix, Sandbothe and Isaacson in a video you can view below.
Riley Edwards led Southeast Polk with 11 points, while Kormahyah Karmue had 10.