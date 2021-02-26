(Rosendale) -- A rough third quarter was the difference-maker for the East Atchison girls in a 54-38 loss to Bishop LeBlond in a Class 2 District 16 Final on Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"This is always the hardest part," Coach Dustin Barnes said. "Things just didn't go our way tonight. That's what hurts."
Much like their December 4th meeting with LeBlond, EA hung around throughout the game, but could never manage the run they needed to come out on top.
"Something was just a little off tonight," Barnes said. "We struggled too much to make things happen. That led to things getting out of hand."
The Wolves were held scoreless for the first three minutes of the game while LeBlond raced to a 6-0 lead. East Atchison eventually settled in and took a 7-6 lead, but a LeBlond bucket in the waning seconds of the first gave the Golden Eagles an 8-7 lead.
The second quarter was a back and forth affair with several lead changes. LeBlond closed the half on a 5-0 run to take a 23-19 lead into the break. Despite the deficit, Coach Barnes liked where his team was at heading into the locker room.
"We felt like we still had control of the game," he said.
Their feeling of control quickly evaporated in the third quarter when LeBlond scored the first six to balloon their lead up to 29-19 and held EA scoreless for the first five minutes of the third.
"The third quarter, we just let things slip," Barnes said.
East Atchison trailed 33-26 heading into the fourth, but LeBlond always had an answer for EA before icing the game late with free throws.
LeBlond had two scorers in double figures. Shae Lewis led the way with 15 points. Sloan Lewis added 10. Emma Raines fell shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.
The Golden Eagles will face Plattsburg in a Class 2 State Sectional on Wednesday.
East Atchison was paced in the defeat by 10 points from Mercedes Parshall. Morgan Parshall added nine and Brynnan Poppa chipped in seven.
Sophomore Natalie Hedlund -- whose post presence had been key for the Wolves all season -- managed only four points and was in foul trouble for the bulk of the game.
"Even if she's not scoring, she's rebounding or a presence on defense," Barnes said. "She's the size we have in the starting lineup. We needed her on the floor tonight."
The loss ends EA's season at 18-8. For the third consecutive year, the Wolves reached a district final but went no further.
"This is where we needed to get," he said. "Looking down the road, we will be satisfied. But tonight it hurts."
Four starters -- the Parshalls, Poppa and Rolf -- repped the EA jersey for the final time.
"I can't say enough about those girls," Barnes said. "I'm going to miss them. We have some great memories. Those are the things we are going to remember."
The complete interview with Coach Barnes can be viewed below.